Labour Party conference opens as party attempts to turn the tide

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will open the conference on Friday and make the keynote speech on Sunday.

Labour’s annual conference has kicked off, as the party attempts to turn a corner this weekend ahead of election year, after months of waning popularity.

It comes amid rapidly rising interest rates, high fuel prices, near-record low unemployment, while many New Zealanders struggle with the cost of living.

The conference also comes just over a month prior to the Hamilton West by-election.

Both Labour and National are playing down their chances, but Labour is already starting the race with controversy. Ex-Labour MP Gaurav Sharma is in the candidate mix, along with the newly announced Labour candidate Georgie Dansey, who turned up to a protest targeting Health Minister Andrew Little.

Ardern opened the conference on Friday evening, as Labour members and MPs gathered in Auckland to thrash out policy ideas prior to election 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will set the scene on Saturday with outgoing Labour president Claire Szabó.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the by-election date for Hamilton West, after meeting Auckland's new mayor, Wayne Brown.

After a quick flip-flop, Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis is down for a public speech on Sunday – after it was initially limited to members.

Ardern’s closing speech on Sunday will give an insight of where she is keen to take the party ahead of election year – coupled with the iconic intro/outro music leaders use in the hope of getting their party faithful on their feet in applause.