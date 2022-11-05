Grant Robertson takes aim at 'Liz Luxon' to rally supporters ahead of 2023 general election

He called them “dangerous” and warned Labour’s faithful, “you can’t trust National”.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson didn’t hold back on his attacks of National, as the party readies for next year’s election.

Labour’s members, who have gathered in Manukau for the weekend, arrived early on Saturday to hear Robertson and the party’s new president, Jill Day.

The conference wares had focused on celebrating Labour’s achievements, with posters, pamphlets and even a special website proclaiming the “100 things we’ve delivered”.

READ MORE:

* National Party leader Christopher Luxon outlines economic values in pre-budget speech

* Chris Luxon and National turn to British Tories in hunt for electability

* One year on for Jacinda Ardern's coalition government



David White/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Labour’s annual conference in Manukau.

While Robertson touched on some positives, his speech was focused on the potential of a National government being elected in 2023.

He took aim at National leader Christopher Luxon for his tax promises, urging Labour’s supporters to dig in ahead of the election – warning the country and Labour’s legacy was “at stake”.

Recent polls have shown the Labour and the Greens neck and neck with National and ACT. A year out from the election, NZ First was also in with a shot. A Horizon Research poll, released to Stuff earlier this week, showed NZ First was on track to re-enter Parliament.

Robertson labelled the Opposition “Chris Luxon and the TrickleDowners”, before drawing a comparison between National’s tax policy and the repealed policy of the UK conservative party.

“Or should that be Liz Luxon? I mean, even the UK Conservatives worked out that tax cuts for the wealthiest were a mistake. But here, National are sticking to it. Christopher Luxon is trying to out-Truss Liz Truss. Economic credibility be damned.”

Robertson was referencing the National policy to remove the top income tax rate, of 39% for income over $180,000. In the UK, former prime minister Liz Truss U-turned on her move to remove the top tax rate of 45% for income over £150,000.

Robertson had plenty more digs in store.

David White/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has rallied the faithful at Labour’s conference.

“As my colleague Willie Jackson has said, Chris Luxon might be flipping burgers at McDonald's, but the only people he is serving are the wealthy few.”

And: “National are a party still firmly lost at sea in their Fiscal Bermuda Triangle. Their tax policy is unfunded, uncosted and unfair. It does not add up. You cannot trust National on tax.”

In a statement, National deputy leader Nicola Willis criticised Robertson for “petty political attacks”.

“Labour should stop talking about National and refocus on delivering for struggling New Zealanders,” she said.

All up, Robertson referred to National almost 20 times during his speech to the Labour Party faithful. Speaking to reporters afterwards, he defended his focus.

He said the 2023 election campaign would have two focusses: publicising the “achievements” and communicating what would be “at risk”.

David White/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson at the Labour annual conference, where the walls are decorated with posters about the party’s wins.

“2023 is an election where the progress that we've made as a Labour government is at risk if National gets in. And actually it wasn't the whole speech,” he said.

He then doubled down on his criticism of the Opposition: “I think the prospect of a National government is dangerous for New Zealanders.”

Earlier on Saturday, the members also heard from outgoing Labour president Claire Szabó. She said her plans for the future remained uncertain.

Following Szabó’s final conference speech as Labour president, the party welcomed its new president, former Wellington deputy mayor Jill Day.