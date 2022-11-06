Half of children to get subsidised childcare under Jacinda Ardern's big Labour conference promise

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced more help for the costs of childcare during her key speech at the Labour Party conference.

More families will receive subsidised childcare from next year as the Government takes aim at the rising cost of living.

The Government will start paying for up to 10,000 more children to go to after school care and pre-schools, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

For some families, this announcement will mean they’ll receive hundreds of dollars each week – to pay for their kids to be looked after while they work.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gets a warm reception from Labour Party supporters after her keynote speech.

Ardern made the announcement at the end of Labour’s annual conference, after a weekend which saw MPs rally the party faithful ahead of next year’s election. Ardern had promised to hone in on the cost of living “crisis”, in a bid to project her and Grant Robertson as the right captains to steer through a brewing “economic storm”.

She said this childcare package was “better than a tax cut”, delivering “non-inflationary” help to families earning as much as $140,000.

The move would see any family on an income under $109,000 eligible for Government subsidies for their children to go to early childhood centres, after school care and holiday programmes.

David White/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson welcomes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the Labour Party stage.

For families with three children, the income cap would increase from $130,105 to $140,244. For two-child families, the new cap threshold would be about $125,000 - an $8000 increase.

Expanding the childcare subsidies would mean just over half of all families would be able to receive subsidised care, she said, starting in April next year.

The Government programme to support low income families to afford childcare has been ongoing for years. Ardern hit out at the previous National Government during her speech, because it froze the income thresholds back in 2010.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the year ahead. How far is Labour willing to go to secure a third term?

In 2021, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni restarted annual adjustments to the thresholds. But Sunday’s announcement would “reverse the freeze”, Ardern said, significantly lifting the thresholds. She said it would make up for 11 years of stagnation, bringing the thresholds in line with wage inflation seen over those years.

“The National Government cut childcare assistance so severely, that the number of children supported plummeted by half, from over 50,000 in 2010 to fewer than 25,000 this year,” she said.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the cost of living announcement during the Labour Party conference in Auckland.

From April, the expanded childcare subsidies would see a two-income family, earning a combined $108,000 a year, with two children under 5, receive $252 a week to pay for early childhood care. When those children are primary-school aged, the family would receive $118 a week for after school care and $319 a week for school holiday programmes.

Under the current rules, that family earns too much to be eligible for any childcare subsidies.

A sole-parent earning $54,000 with two children under 5 years old would receive an extra $92 a week, increasing their subsidy to $452 a week from $360.

“Right now, the load for families across New Zealand is a heavy one, and while there are many pressures, we know childcare is the biggest in-work expense for families,” she said.

“This kind of targeted support not only reaches those who need it most, it is support we can afford that unlike across the board tax cuts, won’t have a significant impact on inflation and make the problem worse.”

Her announcement came at the conclusion of Labour’s three-day annual conference. Party members and MPs have been gathering in Manukau, south Auckland, since Friday.

David White/Stuff Grant Robertson and Jacinda Ardern prepare for her keynote speech at the Labour Party conference.

The party’s supporters erupted with applause at the news, and jostled for selfies as Ardern made her way off the stage.

Throughout the conference, Labour leaders including its outgoing president Claire Szabó and Robertson had slated National for its plan to cut the top tax rate, promising that Labour would focus its effort on those on smaller incomes.

National leader Christopher Luxon said it was “flattering” that Labour appeared “fixated” about him. He said Ardern’s announcement was “fine”, but called it “Band-Aid economics”.

Ardern reiterated that Cabinet had not reached a verdict about whether to continue other cost of living measures, such as the half-priced public transport and reduced fuel tax. She said it would reconsider the policies shortly before they’re due to expire, which was in January.