National and ACT ahead in new poll, as Labour readies for a fight

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a $189 million package to subsidise childcare for more children.

After a weekend surrounded by Labour’s most passionate supporters, a new political poll has delivered Jacinda Ardern a stark reminder about her political reality.

A new poll from Newshub and Reid Research says that together National and ACT can form a government.

But Ardern remained buoyant after hearing the latest polling result. At the conclusion of the Labour Party annual conference in Manukau, she declared: “Bring it on.”

David White/Stuff Jacinda Ardern has spent the weekend with Labour members at the annual conference.

An election date is not yet set, but it’s expect to be about a year away.

READ MORE:

* Half of children to get subsidised childcare under Jacinda Ardern's big Labour conference promise

* National Party again ahead of Labour in new political poll



National sits on 40.7%, well ahead of Labour on 32.3% in the Newshub poll. Even with the Greens’ support, Labour is unable to form a government. The Greens polled at 9.5%, just below ACT’s 10%.

With ACT and National together, they command 50.7% – enough to form a government. They would have a combined 65 seats.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon could be the next prime minister.

Unlike a poll released to Stuff last week, which was conducted just a few days before this Reid Research poll, NZ First has not polled highly enough to re-enter Parliament.

This latest poll had NZ First at just 3.3%, below the 5% threshold required.

The Newshub Reid Research poll had a margin of error of 3.1%. It was conducted between October 25 and November 3.

These results paint a somewhat different picture to a poll from Horizon Research conducted at the end of October.

Its results, shared exclusively with Stuff this time last week, showed National and ACT on 41.39% against Labour and the Greens, on 43.24%. In this scenario, NZ First – which polled at 6.75% – held the balance of power.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Labour must be feeling the pressure, after Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson levelled potshots at the Opposition during his speech at the Labour Party annual conference.

The conference was filled with fighting talk from the likes of Robertson, who delivered countless warnings to Labour faithful about the “dangerous” prospect of a National-led government.

Party supporters were urged to dig deep to get behind Labour, ahead of a challenging election.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has unveiled a new policy to reduce childcare costs for many families earning under $140,000.

But Ardern said Labour was filled with “positivity”. She said the volunteers and MPs were “ready for an election”, and downplayed the reality that – given Labour’s caucus of more than 60 MPs – many would lose their jobs after the election.

“There is always change,” Ardern said. “But I would say our caucus remains entirely optimistic and confident becuase of the plan we have for the 2023 election.”

Going by the Newshub numbers, Labour could lose 24 MPs at the next election.

The year ahead would be filled with more talk about the cost of living. On Sunday, Ardern announced a policy to reduce costs for families on low to medium incomes – promising to increase childcare subsidied and widen their eligibility.

Luxon said the Government needed to focus on macro-issues impacting inflation, labelling the move “Band-Aid economics”.

Both leaders have focused on inflation and everyday price rises, with Ardern saying her Government would need to sort out this latest “crisis” if it had a chance of winning a third term.