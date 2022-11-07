Childcare subsidies to be made available to families earning higher incomes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced more help for the costs of childcare during her key speech at the Labour Party conference.

On Sunday the government announced that, from April 1 next year, it will adjust the income thresholds for Childcare Assistance subsidies.

Essentially, this means families will receive more money for childcare costs. This happens because the income thresholds are going to increase. ie families can earn more and still be eligible for childcare subsidies.

The amount of subsidy paid to a family depends on how many children they have (one, two, or three or more), and how much the family earns.

Presently a family with one child is eligible for a subsidy if the family has an income of up to $79,248 a year. From April next year a family with one child can earn up to $109,096 a year and still be eligible.

Here are a few examples, using fictional families, of how the new thresholds will affect the subsidy:

1 – Jenny Smith is a solo parent with two kids, aged 2 and 4.

Jenny works 40 hours a week and is paid $54,080 a year. She needs 9.5 hours of childcare per working day.

Presently Jenny gets a subsidy of $360 a week to go towards childcare costs. From April next year her subsidy will increase to $452.

2 – Tyrone Hokianga is a solo parent with three kids, aged 2, 4 and 6.

Tyrone works 40 hours a week and is paid $62,400 a year. His youngest two kids need 9.5 hours of childcare each working day and the 6-year-old needs 17.5 hours of childcare a week (but more during school holidays)

Presently Tyrone gets a subsidy of $444 a week during school weeks and $588 a week during school holidays. From April next year these will increase to $558 during school weeks and $739 during holidays.

3 – Trish and David Lee have three kids aged 2, 4 and 6.

Between them, Trish and David work 60 hours a week and get paid $93,600 a year. The kids need 5.5 hours of childcare each working day (including the 6-year-old during school holidays).

Presently the Lees get a subsidy of $118 a week during school weeks and $210 a week during school holidays. From April next year these will increase to $168 and $300.

4 – Sione and Teuila Leota have two kids aged 2 and 4.

Sione and Teuila work 80-hours a week on minimum wage, meaning that together they get paid $88,192 a year. They need 9.5 hours of childcare each working day.

Presently the Leotas get a subsidy of $99 a week. From April next year they will get a subsidy of $360 a week.

5 – Bob and Vanessa Davis have two kids aged 6 and 8.

Bob and Vanessa work 80-hours a week, and together they get paid $108,160 a year. They need 17.5 hours of childcare during a working week and 47.5 hours of childcare a week in the school holidays.

Presently the Davis’s aren’t eligible for any childcare subsidy. From April next year they will get a subsidy of $118 each school week and $319 in each week of school holidays.

6 – Henare and Moana Taiapa have one kid, aged 3.

Henare and Moana work 80 hours a week and get paid $108,160 a year. They need 9.5 hours of childcare a working day.

Presently the Taiapas are not eligible for any childcare subsidy. From April next year they will get a subsidy of $52 a week.

7 – Alastair and Felicity Cruickshank have two kids aged 2 and 4.

Alastair and Felicity work 80 hours a week and get paid $108,160 a year. They need 9.5 hours of childcare a working day.

Presently the Cruickshanks are not eligible for any childcare subsidy. From April next year they will get a subsidy of $252 a week.