'Awesome': National's by-election candidate on the Government's housing policies

National's Hamilton West candidate Tama Potaka has praised the Government's house building programme, adding “you either love them or hate them and, right now, love them.”

It’s the second own-goal from an inexperienced politician in the early stages of campaigning in the by-election for the seat. Labour’s Georgie Dansey last week attended a union protest where Health Minister Andrew Little was ambushed.

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki chief Potaka appeared on a ‘future of housing’ panel at the Green Building Council summit in September.

He said iwi need partners and capital to build housing. “The biggest capital partner right now is actually the Government, and they have been for the last three or four years ... What I would say is the Government has been very much engaged, entwined and bolted on to what we are doing, which is wonderful.

“You either love them or hate them and, right now, love them. Awesome. Especially those guys at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.”

The Auckland iwi built Belmont Village, the first KiwiBuild development in Pukekohe, and 100 Kāinga Ora homes at Waterview. Potaka did said it was one of the “few successful” KiwiBuild programmes.

He also praised current and past Housing Ministers Megan Woods and Nick Smith, and said the Land for Housing programme had “allowed a lot of Māori and iwi organisations to get going and build housing programmes in Auckland.”

Under that policy, the Ministry for Housing Development acquires vacant or under-utilised Crown and private land that’s suitable for residential development.

In the much-maligned KiwiBuild scheme, Kāinga Ora works with residential developers to increase affordable housing for first home buyers.

Potaka’s remarks are off-message for the party. Last week, National’s campaign chair Chris Bishop derided KiwBuild as one of Labour’s “biggest fails.”

The flagship policy “is the poster child of their inability to deliver,” he said, pointing to figures that show only 1430 homes constructed over four years. Bishop also said Labour did not have a plan to fix a "housing catastrophe".

Potaka, whose selection was announced on Sunday, declined to be interviewed. He said in a statement, provided through the National Party: “I’m proud to have worked hard for organisations that have delivered housing in partnership with National and Labour Governments over my career and will work hard to deliver for Hamilton West if I earn the right to be their MP.

“My view remains that KiwiBuild has been a massive failure, having failed to deliver even 1.5% of its target in half a decade of a Labour Government.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Georgie Dansey, Labour candidate for the Hamilton West By-election.

Woods was delighted by his praise. “There’s nothing quite like a ringing endorsement from the opposition to show how good our interventions are. Hopefully, the National Party listens to their very sensible candidate, instead of sniping from the side lines to cover up for their lack of ideas on housing and understanding about what works.”

The December 10 by-election was forced by the resignation of Dr Gaurav Sharma. The ex-MP was expelled from Labour’s caucus in August after secretly recording colleagues and making unfounded allegations of bullying.

Just a day after she was announced as Labour's candidate, Dansey was spotted by a Stuff reporter at a demonstration against Little at the University of Waikato. She departed after being approached.

Later, the chief executive of the Independent Schools Education Association claimed she left after realising it was an ambush protest.