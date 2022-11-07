Jacinda Ardern says 'too early to say' for Christchurch Call after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Large bank profits and Labour's new childcare policy among the topics the PM discusses in weekly briefing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it’s too early to know whether New Zealand’s world-leading work with Twitter to combat violent extremism online will continue after billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

Ardern announced the funding for new research to break open how social media algorithms work, the first project under the Christchurch Call, alongside French president Emmanuel Macron in New York in September, with backing from Twitter and Microsoft.

But since then Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has bought the media company and sacked Vijaya Gadde, its chief legal officer involved in the work, who was reported to have cried when the deal was announced.

Far right groups who were previously banned were able to open new accounts after the takeover, international media have reported.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answers questions during the weekly post Cabinet briefing, Monday 7 November.

Ardern said she hadn’t spoken with Musk since the takeover, but was hopeful the change in ownership would not change the progress made.

“You may have seen language from Elon Musk that talks about ongoing areas of focus for Twitter, which to me appear to be in alignment with the Christchurch Call,” she said from Parliament on Monday.

“Ultimately, it is just too early to say what the impacts will be for the Christchurch Call, or indeed for wider issues like mis- and dis-information.”

Kiichiro Sato/AP Elon Musk has fired Vijaya Gadde, chief legal officer involved in Christchurch Call work at Twitter. (File photo)

Musk was focused on increasing the site’s revenue through advertisers, which would keep pressure on addressing terrorism and violent extremism online, she said.

“We know how important it is to continue to address terrorism and violent extremism from the perspective of advertisers, so if that's the motivation, then my hope is the work will continue.”

Paul Ash, the prime minister's special representative on cyber and digital and Christchurch Call co-ordinator at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, said he was “hopeful” the collaboration would continue, under Twitter’s new management.

“As the Christchurch terrorist attacks showed us, terrorist and violent extremist groups abuse online platforms, and this is a shared problem for governments, for communities, and for online platforms,” he said in a statement.

"Twitter is an active, valued contributor to our shared work through the Christchurch Call. The Christchurch Call community is hopeful this collaboration will continue under the new management.”

He said work was still underway on the important priorities identified at the Christchurch Call Leaders’ Summit in September 2022.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern explains the country's top national security concerns, including “anti-authority” extremism, disinformation and cyber attacks.

Ardern has made stopping violent extremism online a signature issue in the wake of the March 15 terror attacks, and said her September announcement was the “centrepiece” of her visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The terror attack, when worshippers at two Christchurch mosques were shot during Friday prayers, was the worst mass murder in New Zealand’s modern history. A gunman shot and killed 51 people, and streamed the shootings live online. The video was shared thousands of times

In the weeks after the 2019 terror attack, Ardern – with Macron – led a Christchurch Call to Action leaders summit in 2019.

The leaders set a series of voluntary, and unenforceable, commitments. Ardern She spoke with the heads of Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter to come up with the pledges.