Anti-money laundering regime to be tweaked after sweeping review

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan says the Government will begin to change anti-money laundering requirements in response to a review.

A costly anti-money laundering system that catches billions in illicit financial activity will be both relaxed and strengthened by the Government.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said on Tuesday the Government would first be grabbing “low-hanging fruit” and simplifying obligations what were “onerous”, particularly for rural businesses, after a Ministry of Justice report into the system made 215 recommendations.

Also being discussed was remedying the “substantive underfunding” described in the report.

“We're renowned at the moment for leading the world in terms of our settings in this area. We want to maintain that. But we also do want to make sure that we acknowledge that the users can use the system effectively,” Allan said.

READ MORE:

* SkyCity Adelaide casino centre of investigation by Austrac

* First real estate agency warned for anti-money laundering failures

* Massey offers new anti-money laundering qualification



The anti-money laundering system under existing law has been in place for five years, requiring banks, accountants, lawyers and other businesses dealing in high-value transactions to meet certain requirements and obligations to prevent and help authorities detect laundering, and the financing of terrorism.

A Ministry of Justice review of the system, published on Monday, found that it was overall a “sound regulatory regime”, though there needed to be a more flexible “risk-based” approach and the government agencies involved were “not sufficiently resourced”.

The system as a whole cost $260 million each year, the report said, much of the cost, $246m, being paid by the private sector organisations required to adhere to the rules.

David White stuff.co.nz Police Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman says police have arrested six people and seized more than $5 million in assets in an investigation into alleged money laundering. First published October 2020.

The regime had, within 10 years, disrupted $1.7 billion in illegal drugs and fraud, and $5b in “broader criminal activity”.

The ministry made 215 recommendations, most of which were technical. Legislative changes recommended included raising the penalties for bringing undeclared cash into the country, and possibly tightening rules to prevent illicit cash being used in real estate.

Allan said the majority of recommendations were about strengthening the system, however, some obligations on non-governmental organisations and charities were “pretty onerous”.

“We also have to make sure though that consumers can use the system,” she said.

The minister said there was a conversation being had about "what parts of the system should effectively pay for what parts of the system” to remedy underfunding.