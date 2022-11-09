Asia summit keeps PM Jacinda Ardern from the Rugby World Cup final

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won't be attending the Rugby World Cup final due to a scheduling conflict.

Eden Park is sold out for the Black Ferns as they take on England for the Rugby World Cup final – but the prime minister won’t be amongst the crowd.

Jacinda Ardren says she tried, but was unable to change her schedule to attend the final.

She is due to attend the East Asia Summit leaders forum this weekend.

Ardern’s flight for Cambodia leaves on Saturday to attend a meeting of world leaders from the United States to India at the East Asia Summit.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's hosting of APEC has 'shifted the dial', Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says

* Christchurch call summit will look into how tech companies monetise hate with business models

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leads ministers to APEC and East Asia Summit



The timing of the meeting caused some issues for the prime minister, but she said it was important for the country that she attend the summit.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she’s been unable to shuffle meetings in Cambodia to attend the Black Ferns in Auckland.

Its timing also created a scheduling conflict with COP 27, the summit on climate change being held in Egypt.

During her Monday press conference, Ardern said she had asked her team to try and find a way for her to attend both the Rugby World Cup final and make it to the summit in Cambodia.

“I’m seeing what’s possible,” she said.

“It’s fair to say I would love to be able to fulfil my role as prime minister at the East Asia Summit and my role of my prime minister here, supporting the amazing Black Ferns.

“I’m seeing if I can do both.”

However, on Wednesday, Ardern confirmed there was no way for her to attend both events.

She said she may end up tuning into the match from the East Asia Summit gala dinner.

Other ministers are expected to attend the game.

Phil Walter/Getty Images In 2018, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Faamausili with the trophy from the International Test match against the Australia Wallaroos.

A host of MPs and ministers, who were in Auckland for Labour’s conference, headed to the semi-final match last weekend. National leader Christopher Luxon has also been a regular attendee at the Black Ferns’ matches.

After attending the East Asia Summit, Ardern and Trade Minister Damien​ O’Connor​ would head to Thailand for the APEC leaders meetings.

Ardern said the meetings would have two goals – of connecting New Zealand businesses to global markets but also to engage with other governments on regional security.

Russia, China and the US are members of both forums.