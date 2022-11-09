National Party opposes new Defence Force watchdog, after civilian death inquiry

Attorney-General David Parker, at the release of the Operation Burnham inquiry's report, said "the most serious finding" was the lack of democratic control that Government ministers had over the military due to ineptitude and disorganisation within the Defence Force. This video was first published in July 2020.

The National Party is the lone opponent to the Government’s creation of an independent defence force watchdog, recommended by an inquiry into civilian deaths in Afghanistan.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare introduced a bill in the House on Tuesday evening that would create an Inspector-General of Defence, a civilian office that would investigate complaints and scrutinise the Defence Force.

National Party defence spokesman Tim van de Molen said the party would not support the bill, and would abolish any inspectorate if elected, as the Defence Force had already made “significant changes” to how it handles allegations of civilian harm.

“Our view is actually there are much greater priorities in defence, particularly the need to address attrition issues at the moment,” he said.

An Inspector-General of Defence was a key recommendation of the Operation Burnham inquiry, launched by the Labour-coalition Government to investigate claims of civilians being killed in a 2010 Special Air Service-led raid in Afghanistan.

The inquiry, which spent more than two years investigating the allegations raised by journalists Jon Stephenson and Nicky Hager in the 2017 book Hit & Run, found a child was likely killed during the raid. SAS soldiers on the ground were found to have acted legally, professionally, and were not directly responsible for any wrongful civilian deaths.

However, SAS commanders and senior officers wrongly briefed Government ministers, multiple times, describing allegations of civilian casualties as “unfounded”.

ROSA WOODS National Party defence spokesperson Tim Van de Molen says his party will oppose the creation of a defence inspectorate.

The report also said an insurgent captured by New Zealand troops was punched by a SAS soldier, then was handed to Afghan forces who likely tortured him, in breach of the Geneva Convention.

Van de Molen said there "absolutely” needed to be independent civilian oversight for the Defence Force, but he was confident this already existed.

"Those issues that were highlighted, I believe have been addressed adequately. NZDF have taken some steps to ensure that sort of situation doesn't happen again.”

He said the $5.6 million allocated in Budget 2022 to create the inspectorate over three years would be better spent on a "reasonable increase” to soldier’s wages.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Defence Minister Peeni Henare says National’s opposition to a defence inspectorate is a “surprise”.

Henare said he was “surprised” by National’s opposition, given the party had appeared supportive of the response to the inquiry.

He said the $5m was a "drop in the bucket” compared to the Defence Force’s total wage bill.

“I'm glad that we're doing this and NZDF have asked we do this. I think they're just simply politicising something that shouldn't be politicised.

“There were holes in the accountability framework, and the information from operation to minister. We're fixing that with this bill.”

The Green and ACT parties both supported the bill on Tuesday evening.

“It's not about a witch hunt. It's not about going back to the origins and finding blame and re-litigating issues. It's a view to the future, particularly in a very complex world which is unfolding in unpredictable ways,” ACT Party defence spokesperson Dr James McDowall said, in the House.

Green Party defence spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said the inspectorate was needed as the inquiry found three successive defence ministers had information “hidden” from them.

“It's sending a signal that we don't want our military to act with impunity. It's sending a signal that we will hold them to account.”