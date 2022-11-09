Female political figures celebrate Parliament's equality milestone

Peke-Mason replaces Trevor Mallard, who stepped down from Parliament to take up a diplomatic posting.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has an “even stronger” footing to speak on gender equality as lawmakers past and present celebrated Parliament becoming one of few in the world to be the majority women.

Dame Jenny Shipley, the first woman prime minister, and former prime minister Helen Clark were among the political figures to speak at an event in Parliament on Wednesday night after Labour MP Soraya Peke-Mason was last month sworn in as the 177th woman MP.

“We got here through blood, sweat and electoral reform,” Ardern said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff All three women prime ministers celebrate Parliament's equality milestone. L-R: Helen Clark on video link, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dame Jenny Shipley.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dame Jenny Shipley, New Zealand’s first female prime minister, spoke at the event to mark Parliament’s equality milestone.

Ardern acknowledged those who came before her including Shipley, Clark and Meri Mangakāhia, who was the first woman to address Parliament. She said she was proud to be the third woman prime minister.

As many as 1105 people have been MPs, she said, but only 177 of them have been women. ‘

“I think gives it the greatest context of all.”

Shipley said the milestone was “exceptional” and a “joyous occasion” which gave New Zealand a special responsibility on the international stage.

“Now we have achieved this representation we think about how we use our voices and our actions,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The official Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians New Zealand Group photographs previous and current women MPs in celebration of the milestone.

“We mustn’t only speak to ourselves, we must raise our voices and ask then how we can use our voice in a new way to make a significant difference.”

Deborah Morris-Travers, a former New Zealand First MP, said she faced sexual comments and belittling when she was elected in 1996 aged 26, the youngest-ever minister of the Crown.

She recalled a male senior member of Cabinet remarking “we have got a cheeky one here” when she questioned a social policy.

More women lawmakers meant a greater focus on equal pay and childcare – “things that enable women to participate fully in society and in the economy", she said.

However, she still believed the public struggled with seeing women in leadership roles.

“Women continue to be subjected to scrutiny that is not always about policy ... [such as the] pile-ons on the prime minister.”

Parliament has long faced accusations of being institutionally sexist, and where abuse and harassment against both women and men is alleged to have become endemic.

The landmark for gender parity comes at a time when women MPs are facing a significant increase in threats and abuse, especially towards Ardern. It is a trend researchers say is part of a concerted effort to push women from public leadership roles.

A cross-party survey in 2018 found the majority of women MPs were targets of sexism and harassment, much of it from their male colleagues, but threats of violence, including rape and murder, often came from constituents or members of the public.