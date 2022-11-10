$200m boost for eastern Porirua will help enable construction of more than 2000 new homes

The Government will embark on the Wellington region's biggest housing project in decades, building and redeveloping thousands of homes in Porirua. First published in November 2018.

Funding of just over $200 million to improve Porirua East’s pipes and roads will mean 2000 new homes can be built in the area where housing’s been neglected.

“Our investment ...is an investment in the future of eastern Porirua which will see more connected neighbourhoods, more affordable homeownership and economic growth,” Housing Minister Megan Woods said on Thursday morning in front of a block that will have 130 new houses next year at Cannons Creek alongside Mayor Anita Baker, representatives from Ngāti Toa and Kāinga Ora officials.

The money will come from the $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF) and will improve flood defences and transport connections to enable the new homes to be built on privately owned land, Woods said. The funding will also go towards upgrading the town centre.

“Eastern Porirua has strong and vibrant communities, but it is in critical need of investment and regeneration.”

Justin Wong/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods (third from left) says the funding is an investment for the future of Porirua East. Also pictured, from left: Kāinga Ora Regional Director Greg Groufsky, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik, and Mana MP Barbara Edmonds.

With the new funding, current flooding infrastructure that is under capacity and at its end of life will be replaced and new walkways and cycleways will be built within the development.

“One of the choices we had to make was whether we just build on the existing infrastructure,” Woods said. “If we tore down some of the old homes, we could only build back one for one and we couldn’t get density.”

Thursday’s funding announcement is in addition to the $136m that was allocated to the area in July 2021, bringing the total amount for the area to $340m.

The funding would also enable 744 new homes to be built on public land, replacing 186 Kaīnga Ora homes that were no longer fit for purpose and building 100 new public homes and up to 458 affordable and market homes.

Supplied New state houses under construction in Porirua's Castor Cres. (File photo)

The HAF, which was set up in March 2021, finances infrastructure like roads, water and electricity to speed up residential developments.

The earlier funding was for a new water reservoir at the end of Whitby’s Stemhead Lane and a stormwater project to cut the amount of raw sewage being discharged into local waterways and Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour.

It also financed the work to replace and upgrade a 3km-long wastewater pipe in Bothamley Park that cannot handle the current volume of sewage.

That work would begin early next month, Woods also announced, saying it would “help improve the environment alongside enabling new housing to be built in eastern Porirua.”

Mayor Anita Baker was excited and pleased about the funding, saying it “confirms everything” the city needs and pave the way for a proposed wetland at Cannons Creek Park.

Justin Wong/Stuff A development block in Porirua's Castor Cres is the site for 130 new homes.

“Infrastructure underpins everything we do,” she said. “It’s going to allow the wetland to go in before any houses can be built. It’s all-go really, it just confirms everything we needed.”

The new infrastructure investment was not only an opportunity to develop the community, but it would also help restore the health of the harbour because waterways had been “degraded by the lack of investment”, said Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik.

“We don’t just have new houses and new roads and pipes,” he said. “We’re looking to leverage that inbound investment to provide for new training, employment, enterprise formation and procurement opportunities, all of which is aimed at local Porirua communities.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik says the investment is an opportunity to develop the community alongside infrastructure.

The announcement is a “great example” how the local council, central government and iwi could work together and deliver for the community, said Mana MP Barbara Edmonds.

“This is an investment in a new future for Porirua which will see better connected neighbourhoods, more affordable home ownership and economic growth.”

The Kenepuru Landing development had already also benefited from the HAF, getting a $6.1m boost last year to build twice as more houses than originally planned.

The latest funding is part of a $1.5 billion, 25-year regeneration project to revitalise Porirua, including redeveloping 2000 state houses in Porirua East and 900 state houses in the western suburbs such as Tītahi Bay.