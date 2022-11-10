Would-be terrorists will be easier to catch as arms control reforms take effect, police minister says

Police Senior Sergeant Paddy Hannon explains which firearms are legal and which are prohibited under the new gun laws in New Zealand. (First published April 2019)

There will be a greater chance of catching a would-be terrorist as sweeping arms control changes take effect in the coming months, Police Minister Chris Hipkins says.

A series of fundamental change to arms control – recommended by the Royal Commission into the Christchurch mosques terror attack – will be in place before the end of the year, with a new police firearms unit is set to be launched, the first stage of a firearm registry system opening, and gun clubs and ranges facing new regulations.

The changes have been, and remain, contentious among firearm users.

But Hipkins said in an interview that the coming “milestones” were being better received by the gun clubs, and would tighten a system the royal commission said was “lax, open to easy exploitation and was gamed” by the Christchurch mosque terrorist.

“You're never going to completely there's no such thing as an 100% foolproof process,” Hipkins said.

“But if you look at the cumulative effect of the changes, more thorough vetting around the licence renewals, changes to clubs and ranges – bearing in mind that the individual was involved in a shooting club and there were some potential red flags in there that were missed -- that will get picked up more with the club and range regulation that's going through. There will be more chance of picking up someone like that.”

A new, $208 million firearms “business unit” within police would launch before the end of the year, assembling the 200 staff across the country that run the firearm licencing system.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Minister Chris Hipkins is the latest Labour minister to take the reins of reform to the arms control system.

Hipkins said he expected police to take a "risk-based approach” to handling firearm licences, putting high-risk gun owners at the top of a pile.

The Government would be considering raising the fees for applying and renewing licences to fund the police unit. At $126.50 for a new licence, Hipkins said it was a comparatively low fee and a “tiny fraction” of the actual cost of processing.

A firearms registry would be in place next year , but before then firearm owners would be able to begin entering their details into a new online system, called “MyFirearms”, set to launch before Christmas.

The register would be “very, very robust”, Hipkins said, and would not suffer the data breaches that have occurred with the existing paper-based licence records. In June, a raft of firearm owners’ details were stolen in a burglary of the former Auckland central police station.

Hipkins said “the big unknown” was how quickly firearm owners would register their guns with the new system. He expected there would be a “difficult to reach” group that might not register their firearms without hard work.

“You've got a lot of people who have held firearms for their entire lives, they might have a .22 and in the garage, in a locked cabinet, that hasn't been out of the locked cabinet for a decade or more.

“It won't be because they don't want to comply. There's just because there's a degree of complacency there.”

New regulations for firearms clubs and ranges would be published in the coming week, with a deadline of June 2023 to comply. The first round of suggested regulations were “a bit of an overreach”, Hipkins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT MP Nicole McKee.

"It's a million little things that when you're a volunteer running a shooting range, it all just piles up. And we've managed to claw that back to say actually what are we trying to achieve with these regulations?

"We don't want to create an environment where people can use a shooting club, to sort of plan and then execute terrorist type activities. The risk of that is relatively low, and we can reduce the risk of that even further.

“But we don't want to get to the point where people walk away from their sport, because it just becomes too onerous without there being a really good reason for that.”

He said the firearms community were more supportive of the revised regulations.

ACT MP Nicole McKee, a former spokesperson for the Council of Licenced Firearm Owners, said clubs and ranges were yet to see the new regulations and the reforms were a “mess”.

"There was a massive overreach in the proposals that came out, and the minister may feel confident, but nobody else is.”

She said firearm owners had not been told of how exactly the firearms registry would work, and were alarmed at the prospect of registering boxes of ammunition purchased, and individual firearm parts.

Police should stick to enforcement and not administer the licencing system, she said.