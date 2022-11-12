'Hell of a rush to get stuff done': Should elections be held every four years?

The idea of four-year parliamentary terms reared its head this week, with MPs finding consensus around four-year elections instead of three - as long as it comes with added scrutiny of governments.

During a select committee hearing on Thursday, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins described the status quo as a “hell of a rush to get stuff done”.

“Four years would actually allow you to do things more properly and with greater scrutiny.”

Sir Geoffrey Palmer visited Parliament this week, speaking primarily on threats to democracy, parliamentary scrutiny and urging an increase to the number of MPs.

READ MORE:

* Why the case for a four-year parliamentary term is unconvincing

* Election 2020: Four-year political terms are a terrible idea

* Act proposes four year Government term in Members Bill



During the select committee hearing, Sir Geoffrey brought up the four-year-term proposal.

“You've got to go to a four-year-term,” Sir Geoffrey said, receiving murmurs, chuckles and a “gee whiz” from MPs.

The idea has been tossed around for years, with the first referendum on extending the term in 1967 - with 68% against the proposal, repeated in 1990, that time 69% against.

Parliament would still need 75% support within the House to make the change.

Sir Geoffrey described it as “quite simple”.

“You have the power, you pass it by 75% majority [in parliament]. I ran a referendum in 1990 about extending the term, it didn't pass. But the problem is you don't have to do it by referendum.

“The trouble is, there is little courage involved in leading people to these conclusions which are necessary for the functioning of the system.”

Zoom/Stuff Former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer presenting at the Standing Orders Select Committee in November.

Green MP Jan Logie said it was the case of the chicken and the egg – with Sir Geoffrey moments before saying there was not enough scrutiny in Parliament, alongside recommending the term and power be increased.

Hipkins said time was a barrier to scrutiny and to good governance.

“Governments get judged after three years, and that's a hell of a rush to get stuff done in that period of time. Which you will then be judged on.

“I think you could win more public support for a four-year term with some tradeoffs,” Hipkins said in response to ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden, who brought up ACT’s four-year term proposal.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Leader of the House Chris Hipkins says time is a barrier to scrutiny and to good governance.

Leader David Seymour has a proposed law in the ballot allowing the option of going to four years, on the condition of favourable referendum results alongside giving the Opposition more power during the select committee process.

“The current three-year cycle is short by international standards and limits the ability of a government to adopt a longer-term approach, implementing the agenda it was elected on,” Seymour said.

“Even a prepared government needs time to implement its agenda.

”Doing that in a three-year cycle is difficult and results in poorer law-making.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour wants a four-year term, provided the Opposition are given more power to scrutinise law.

National is still open to the idea of a four-year term for both general and local elections, dependent on referendum results.

The Green Party is also in favour of a four-year term.

When asked by Stuff on Monday if there were any consideration of any referendum to go alongside voting during election 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had none currently planned, and knew of no citizen-initiated referendum that had reached the threshold.

One of the 2020 leaders’ debates saw Ardern and then-National leader Judith Collins both come out in favour of a four-year term.

Last year, Labour announced its review on the electoral system, covering issues such as the parliamentary term, the voting age and party funding.

It will be making its final recommendations at the end of 2023.