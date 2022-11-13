Chief executive Greg Foran said they were expecting half a dozen planes to arrive over the next seven months.

OPINION: I know we aren’t supposed to complain about flying because the climate/privilege/whatever else Twitter will cancel me for.

But who else has lost patience with Air New Zealand?

Thousands of small dramas now regularly play out in airports, as travel has turned into a chaotic ordeal of cancellations, delays, lost and damaged luggage, and soul-killing waits for customer service.

Maddening rules, prices that go up quicker than their planes, and a food service so miserly that you are guaranteed to squeeze into the ever-shrinking seats.

Flying hasn’t been the same since the terror attacks – and thwarted shoe-bombing – of the early aughts. But since the pandemic, it has got considerably more horrid.

Currently, travelling within New Zealand is a gamble. And the odds of a stress-free flight lengthen considerably once you leave the safety of our borders.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Since the pandemic, flying has got considerably more horrid.

If anything goes awry, once you step off that plane in a foreign land, you are on your own with Oscar the chatbot and at least two hours enduring a tinny Kiwiana soundtrack. Air New Zealand is now a domestic airline that just happens to fly internationally.

Many of the problems we experience are caused by factors beyond the control of the airline (weather, for example) or the fault of the airport or the aviation security service.

But that’s not new. What’s different is that Air New Zealand no longer delivers the service it sells, nor can it handle it when things go wrong.

Stuff No bot: Oscar is Air New Zealand’s chatbot.

New Zealanders are blessed with a remarkable amount of patience and tolerance. Couple that with the curious amount of affection indulged in the national carrier, Air New Zealand gets away with a lot more than they should.

All industries are struggling to cope with post-Covid demand, labour shortages and sickness. But, instead of adapting like other businesses, the airline raced to restore capacity, knowing it didn't have the aircraft or staff to be able to meet the schedule.

Passengers will forgive illness and bad weather. But often it seems Air NZ responds as though it was the first time it ever happened. There are long queues at service desks and for phone support – and often scant information about why a flight is disrupted, which makes it difficult to figure out what compensation or refunds are due.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Air NZ may be heading for its fourth-highest first-half pre-tax profit in its entire history.

With the ubiquitous use of artificial intelligence and mobile phone technology, the airline should be delivering new itineraries or options to our inboxes, plus electronic vouchers for food and accommodation.

Since it is now heading for its fourth-highest first-half pre-tax profit, a landing-lolly scramble to pay for more staff and better technology to communicate with customers would be welcome.

But they won’t invest – because mistreating customers is the quickest path to profit. Air travel is anxiety-inducing at the best of times. Add fatigue, frustration and helplessness into the mix and disruption often feels much worse in the moment, and it is soon forgotten.

For that reason, one of the most uncomfortable truths in the travel industry is that no matter how much we complain about fees, overbooking, indifferent service, or delays, we’ll keep buying tickets.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Chief executive Greg Foran has said the airline is looking at leasing aircraft and crew from overseas to get it through a summer period of heavy domestic bookings.

Air NZ operates critical transport infrastructure in a country where the geography (and distance from our export markets) is challenging. Because they enjoy a virtual monopoly – and domestically there are no viable public transport alternatives – most of us have no choice but to rack up the Airpoints.

But while Air NZ might return to profit, the delays, uncertainty and hefty pricing for travel takes a toll on business people and their productivity, when the country is suffering economic turbulence.

The inconvenience for leisure travellers will also an impact on tourism, about to welcome international visitors for the first summer season since 2020. An unreliable air service is sure to cause reputational harm as the industry recovers.

There is also the question of fairness. The Government owns 52% and has bailed out the airline twice in 20 years, with rescue packages totalling billions.

Labour has not been shy in hauling other sectors over the coals for unfair pricing and poor performance. Jacinda Ardern has turned her stern gaze on supermarkets, landlords fuel companies and, in the last week, banks.

Consumers who pay for substandard service in other industries are covered by a raft of legislation to protect them. It’s time that was applied rigorously to airlines.

With his Christmas greetings to chief executive Greg Foran, shareholding minister Grant Robertson should enclose a strongly-worded: please explain.