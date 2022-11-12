Health vacancies double across sector suffering 'significant' shortages

Jann Mains says her husband Geoff, had a 14-hour wait in the Emergency Department at Nelson Hospital.

Doctors and nurses have spoken about feeling burnt out, tired and suffering emotional distress as the number of vacant roles in the health workforce doubles to as much as 11% – a figure which would total about 9000 doctors, nurses and other workers.

In a keynote address to the first-ever workforce dialogue, a one-day event hosted by the Ministry of Health at Parliament, Dr Di Sarfati acting Director-General of Health, said the workforce was facing “significant” struggles, with a large number vacancies leaving entire professions “vulnerable”.

“We have a workforce which is at risk in terms of its wellbeing and resilience, resulting in increasing attrition rates. We’ve got workforce burnout, fatigue, emotional distress and job dissatisfaction,” she said.

Health Minister Andrew Little opened and closed the event at Parliament, where about 160 health professionals collaborated on resolving issues. Proposed solutions and feedback will be worked into ministry strategies, including its workforce strategy.

Little, and Dr Pete Watson, the medical director of Health New Zealand, started their keynote speeches by thanking the workforce who have long complained of unmanageable workloads and given continued warnings about patient safety, and scarce hospital beds.

"Thank you for what you do every day,” Little said. “I want to acknowledge that... the last three years in particular have been a really tough period. This year has been even tougher.”

Workforce vacancies were sitting at about 11%, up from about 5% or 6%, however there had been a total increase in nurses. Vacancies vary by profession, and there are more than one in four midwifery roles vacant.

He said there was an increasing demand for mental health and addiction treatments, while an ageing, and sicker, population was expected to place even more pressure on the system in the coming decade.

Sarfati said the 11% vacancy was “significant” and that New Zealand was battling other countries to attract overseas health workers. She said there was no single solution to the problem’s New Zealand was facing.

The ministry was developing a “very important” workforce strategy, which would be developed using the input from the day.

“We need to be thinking about how do we reduce the barriers for people entering and getting through workforce training,” she said. “We need co-ordinated recruitment and retention processes, and we can see those things taking shape.”

Little said the way the ministry captured “the wisdom of the frontline of the health workforce” needed to change, and that the event could be repeated at some point in the future.