'Hard to put words to': PM in awe of Black Ferns as she lands in Cambodia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about the challenges facing the region as she heads to an East Asia Summit gala dinner with world leaders.

As a motorcade whisked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern through emptied Phnom Penh streets, she was watching the Black Ferns’ final push to claim Rugby World Cup victory.

Ardern, travelling to Cambodia on Sunday evening NZ time, had been keep abreast of the match while in the air. The Air Force personnel delivered slips of paper with the latest results from the cockpit.

The prime minister took to the plane’s intercom three times to announce the score, Portia Woodman’s concussion, and, immediately after the plane touched down, that the team was three points behind.

She watched the close of the match on her phone in a hotel lobby, and said she displayed “the same emotion that I think a lot of New Zealanders displayed”.

“It's hard to put words to, not just that game, but what the Black Ferns have done for New Zealand,” she said.

Ardern was in Cambodia to attend the East Asia Summit (EAS), a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) leaders and countries including New Zealand, Australia, India, Japan, Russia, and the United States.

She was among leaders to attend a gala dinner in the early hours of Sunday morning NZ time. Ardern was wearing a green silk blouse, the provided uniform for the event, and said she would sit next to the Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern touches down in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to attend the East Asia Summit. As Ardern was in the air, the Black Ferns were contesting a world cup final match back in New Zealand.

“This is an opportunity for leaders just to have a little bit of informality alongside a welcoming event,” she said beforehand.

A meeting of EAS leaders on Sunday midday NZ Time will kick off a week of summits in the region. The G20, a summit the worlds largest economies, will meet in Bali after EAS, followed by a meeting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand which Ardern will attend.

High on the agenda of all meetings would be Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s continued missile tests near South Korea and Japan, and China’s expansionist activity in the region.

Asean has also been grappling in a crisis in Myanmar, where a military junta deposed an elected civilian government and jailed Nobel Peace Prize winning leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was greeted on the tarmac in Phnom Penh by Cambodia's Minister for Womens' Affairs Ing Kantha Phavi.

Ardern said she would be making a “very clear statement" about the situation in Myanmar, which was “a stain on our region”.

“There are a number of clouds that the East Asia Summit is having to deal with; the war in Ukraine, the situation in Myanmar, the economic environment, which all nations are grappling with within this region as well,” Ardern said.

“And then add to that what has been for some time now, the geostrategic tension that exists as well, and yes, there is some tension between the likes of the United States and China. But it is not the only issue that this region is grappling with.”

US President Joe Biden’s attendance at EAS – after former President Donald Trump skipped the event – was marked with a new US-Asean strategic partnership, bolstering of diplomatic ties.

1 NEWS Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about her trip to both the East Asia Summit, being held in Cambodia, and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, being held in Thailand. Ardern left for the summits on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Ardern said the previous disengagement of the US was a “surprise” and many would see Biden's presence as a return of the US.

“We benefit from having that wider dialogue from having those who have an interest, from having those where there has been tension, all at the table.”

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba was also attending EAS, and had signed a treaty to cooperate with Asean nations.

Ukrainian troops reclaimed the southern city of Kherson from retreating Russians on Saturday, a strategic win in the country’s efforts to oust the invading forces.