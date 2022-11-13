PM Jacinda Ardern sits down with world leaders for East Asia Summit; Putin a no show

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about the challenges facing the region as she heads to an East Asia Summit gala dinner with world leaders.

A week of high-powered global summits has begun in Cambodia, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern landing an informal catch-up with US President Joe Biden at the East Asia Summit.

Ardern landed in Phnom Penh at the weekend for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) event, sitting down with leaders and representatives of the United States, China, and Russia for the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Sunday afternoon (NZ time).

Heading to a gala dinner the evening before, Ardern warned of “a number of clouds” the summit had to deal with, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and repressive military rule in Myanmar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not at the summit; the country was instead represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov​.

READ MORE:

* G20: Joe Biden unveils new steps to strengthen global supply chains

* Absence of Trump, Xi is opportunity for others to forge path in Asia-Pacific region

* NZ offers assistance to Myanmar



As the EAS began, Ardern – who promised not to engage with Russian leadership – was a seat apart from Lavrov, sitting between the South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol​ and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida​.

A chair for Myanmar sat empty. The Asean nations, ten countries including Myanmar, had agreed not to allow representation from Myanmar’s military junta at the event for the second year in a row.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sits a seat away from Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 13, 2022.

Prior to the meeting, officials switched the place of China’s Li Keqiang with that of Myanmar’s. Keqiang, the country’s prime minister, was initially designated to sit next to India, and was instead placed directly opposite the United States at a square ring of tables.

As Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen gave remarks to open the event, neither Joe Biden nor Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in the room. The US midterm election for the Senate had just been won by the Democrats, Biden’s party.

Ardern had said she intended to speak about the situation in Myanmar, which was “a stain on our region”, at the EAS meeting.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang arrives at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.

Myanmar’s military deposed an elected civilian government and jailed Nobel Peace Prize winning leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, and has since violently cracked down on challengers to its rule.

“Of all the conflicts that the world is experiencing right now, the situation in Myanmar is possibly the most vexed for this region,” Ardern said.

“It is causing huge disruption and the consensus based approach of the region, given the differing positions of some on what New Zealand views to be a significant issue ... [a] significant human rights situation.”

Thomas Manch/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chat with Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah before the beginning of the East Asia Summit, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday November 13, 2022.

Before the meeting, Ardern stood for a photo with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Asean leaders to celebrate the signing of an upgrade to a free trade agreement between the countries.

The upgraded deal would cut “red tape” for exports, improving technical aspects of the deal but not market access.

At the leaders’ gala dinner the night before, Ardern had a 10 minute conversation with Biden, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kneels down to speak to US President Joe Biden at an East Asia Summit gala dinner in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Ardern and Biden spoke for some 10 minutes about global issues and personal matters, such as their families.

Ardern, kneeling beside Biden, discussed issues raised during their bilateral meeting in May, global issues, as well as personal matters including their families. Ardern was not seeking a bi-lateral meeting with Biden at the side of the EAS, due to their recent White House meeting.

However, Ardern had not ruled out possibly meeting China’s president, Xi Jinping, on the side of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum being held in Thailand later in the week.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chat with Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah before the beginning of the East Asia Summit, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday November 13, 2022.

Jinping and Biden were expected to meet face-to-face in the coming days, before a summit of G20 leaders in Bali, Indonesia, taking place after EAS and before Apec.

The G20 leaders represent the world’s largest economies, and meet annual to discuss the global economy and climate change mitigation, among issues.