A day of pomp and pageantry in Vietnam, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shakes communist leaders' hands

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about the challenges facing the region as she heads to an East Asia Summit gala dinner with world leaders.

The red carpet has been rolled out, the roads emptied and flags raised. But even when you’re an adored world leader, sometimes they’ll still mistake New Zealand for Australia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began the second leg of an eight-day trip though Southeast Asia on Monday, landing in Hanoi, Vietnam to shake hands with top-ranking communist leaders.

Away from the global spotlight and firm words exchanged at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at the weekend, Ardern has been greeted with pomp and pageantry – long motorcades, military brass bands, flag-waving crowds, and hordes of state-run media following her every footstep.

Vietnam put on a show and, in effect, put Ardern on show. While for Ardern the trip is a trade mission between two big summits, for the Vietnamese elite it’s been a large photo opportunity.

It was the trade-off for New Zealand getting a trade mission, an opportunity for Ardern to open doors for New Zealand businesses in a growing export market. Ardern spent Monday afternoon travelling between a series of opulent government buildings within less than a square kilometre in central Hanoi for a string of meetings.

First it was to the marble mausoleum in which Ho Chi Minh​, communist Vietnam’s founding father, is entombed, to place an oversized wreath as bayonet-wielding soldiers stood by.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joins a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum for Ho Chi Minh, in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the start of a trade mission to the country on Monday.

The motorcade then travelled hundreds of metres to the yellow, colonial-era presidential palace, where Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh​ and a young girl holding a bouquet of flowers welcomed Ardern and a delegation that included Trade Minister Damien O'Connor.

Another marching band played as Ardern passed a crowd of children waving Vietnamese and New Zealand flags, inspected a military guard, and then – instead of entering the palace – was walked along a street lined with flag-waving folk to the Government Office.

Around every corner was another press pack, furiously snapping. Ardern and Chinh held a bilateral meeting, and the pair watched the signing of new civil aviation and education co-operation agreements.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at Vietnam's presidential palace, where Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh was waiting with a crowd of flag-waving school children.

“I'm very happy to note the strategic partnership between Vietnam and New Zealand is growing along very a positive trajectory. Bilateral trade is constantly increasing," Chinh said at a press conference afterward, according to a translator.

“The two sides will step up defence and security cooperation to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges that is intensifying in our region, including energy, food and information security, transnational crime, terrorism, natural disasters, epidemics, and all the rest of it.”

Both wanted the $2.3 billion NZD New Zealand-Vietnam annual trading relationship to reach $3.2b NZD, or the $2b USD mark.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspect a military guard.

Ardern then walked across the road at the communist party’s headquarters. In a room where cellphone signals were blocked, lined with red velvet chairs and overlooked by a large golden bust of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam’s most powerful leader shuffled in.

The aged party secretary, Nguyễn Phú Trọng​, spoke quietly with Ardern as women crouched behind the chair of each, translating.

Back to the palace across road, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc spoke too much of the same talking points as the leaders before him. But he added a personal touch.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets Vietnam community party’s general secretary, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, at the party's headquarters.

Ardern last visited Vietnam in 2017, when she was a new prime minister. The president also visited New Zealand the following year.

“How is your daughter?,” he asked at the end of his remarks.

Ardern, in response, quipped that she was pregnant when they met in 2017, but no-one knew. He gave her a handful of gifts, including two for her daughter Neve.

Then another journey back up the road to Vietnam’s National Assembly, the country's rubber-stamp parliament. The assembly's chairman, Vương Đình Huệ was waiting, and in another room with Ho Chi Minh looking over Arden again spoke of a growing relationship.

Later, Ardern would have a formal dinner with Chinh, visit Ho Chi Minh's stilt house, then be taken on a “fruit expedition” to cut a pomelo from a tree.

Each event was carried out with an officiousness typical of the trip so far: an endless supply of security guards nudged and corralled and firmly ushered reporters out of meeting rooms before Ardern could finish giving public remarks.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cutting a pomelo from a tree. Pomelos are a fruit Vietnam will soon export to New Zealand, along with limes, all year round.

After her meeting with the chairman, Ardern was handed a gift: a framed photo of the pair shaking hands, taken less than an hour beforehand. The pair then took a photo together, holding the framed image.

It was a warm welcome to start the four-day trade mission, which will begin in earnest on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after her afternoon of breakneck diplomacy, Ardern was of the impression meeting such senior Vietnamese leaders “was relatively unique”.

And in Vietnam's “centralised system” – a one-party authoritarian state – such meetings would tangibly push along New Zealand's business interests, she said.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives remarks at the opening of a bilateral meeting with Vietnam's prime minister on Monday.

The leaders had been passing notes among one another as Ardern moved between the "courtesy calls”.

"For instance, being able to highlight areas where we may not have had as much access for particular products, straight off the bat that was picked up by those I was meeting with, and you could hear that theme then coming through those future meetings.”

What made the relationship with Vietnam different from that with another one-party, authoritarian communist state that causes New Zealand more difficultly – China – was an apparent willingness from Vietnam to play by international rules.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Vietnam’s national assembly chairman, Vương Đình Huệ, gave Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a framed photo of the two of them shaking hands.

Chinh, in his remarks after meeting Ardern, said both had spoken of the importance of “security of navigation, overflight in the East Sea, including settling of disputes through peaceful means" – a statement resembling that made by New Zealand and Western nations about China's expansionist activity in the South China Sea.

Ardern said New Zealand and Vietnam would have differences, given their respective political systems.

“But then you come back to some of those principles that are really important to us and New Zealand, upholding international law, that's equally important to Vietnam ... they share the same view that when you see a threat to international law, or an undermining of the UN Charter, that's a threat to peace and stability.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was walked down a street lined with flag-wavers by Vietnam’s prime minister.

“Vietnam has a very clear eye on maintaining peace in our region. They've had an incredibly fraught, conflict-fueled history. You can see why their focus would be on avoiding conflict in our region again, because I've experienced it firsthand.”

Despite the indications of a relationship heading in the right direction, there was of course an amusing blip.

As Ardern and Chinh watched officials sign new agreements between New Zealand and Vietnam, and announcer called: “Thank you. The signing ceremony of legal documents on co-operation between Vietnam and Australia has come to an end.”