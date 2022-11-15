Wave of sectors preparing for fair pay start date as unions gather momentum to launch bids

Members of the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) outside Parliament in October as the fair pay legislation was set to pass its third reading in the House.

An avalanche of fair pay applications are expected to be made over the next few months as unions gather momentum to launch bids for better pay for workers under the new fair pay agreement law.

Fair pay agreements set out specific conditions and deals between workers and employers in an industry or occupation, with the regime for establishing them coming into effect next month.

They can be triggered by support from 1000 workers or 10% of a workforce.

Many sectors are already prepared to get their applications for fair pay agreements through on December 1.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bus drivers may be some of the first to start fair pay negotiations.

Supermarkets and bus drivers

First Union’s Louisa Jones said bus driver and supermarket retail members wanted to initiate the process and put in applications as soon as possible.

“This is massive. Workers are excited to try and do it.”

They already had over 1000 signatures for supermarket workers, she said.

Earlier this month a deal saw Countdown staff receive an average pay rise of 12% over a two-year collective agreement, with the union wanting to see other supermarket workers offered a similar rise.

First Union is working with the Tramways Union on the bus driver application, with secretary Kevin O'Sullivan saying they would have the numbers to kick off the fair pay process, “no problem at all”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Tramways Union secretary Kevin O'Sullivan says people in regional New Zealand and smaller towns will benefit most from fair pay agreements.

“I’m completely confident we’ll [see] no problem having the numbers. The issue will be once we get down to negotiations.”

O’Sullivan said a fair pay agreement would have the most impact in the regions and in smaller towns.

Security guards and commercial cleaners

E tū began preparing an application for security guards and commercial cleaning workers quickly after the passing of the Fair Pay Agreement legislation at the end of October.

Team leader Sarah Thompson said whilst they on the way to reaching 1000 signatures for each sector, they would be aiming for more signatures and looking to initiate agreements early next year.

On a security agreement, Thompson said the union had a “good working relationship with the New Zealand Security Association and we imagine we will be able to have an FPA before the election”.

Thompson said E tū would be looking to get at least the $23.60 an hour living wage for both sectors as the bottom level wage.

The union would be also looking to negotiate hours, with many guards doing 12-hour shifts, while cleaners commonly worked upwards of 60 hours a week, she said.

Hospitality

Unite union is leading the fair pay agreement process for the hospitality industry, looking to remedy pay, hours and staffing issues.

That includes attempting to make the living wage the standard starting rate, giving all workers guaranteed hours, as well as combatting short staffing issues, national secretary John Crocker said.

Unite would likely lodge its application on December 1.

Crocker said they wanted to make “a big difference to a lot of people, so don't see the point of delaying this”.

“We want to see it become an industry where people can be proud to work for.”

Early childhood

Education union the New Zealand Educational Institute president Liam Rutherford said the organisation expected to start the process for fair pay agreements “as soon as we can”.

The early childhood sector has been highlighted as having a number of gaps, including teacher shortages.

Rutherford said they comfortably passed the 1000 signature mark, but were aiming for 10,000 and to begin in the new year.

“A FPA for the sector is crucial to ensuring the provision of high-quality early childhood education in Aotearoa,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Paul Goldsmith says fair pay agreement negotiations will bring fragility to industries.

National Party workplace relations spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said he was not surprised a lot of sectors were making bids for fair pay agreements, but was “not yet convinced there’ll be any conclusions before the election”.

National have promised to repeal the legislation. Asked if this could be a driving factor for sectors getting applications in early, Goldsmith said it was a possibility.

He said fair pay agreements would be an “enormous distraction to the industries concerned”, would harm productivity and likely take many months.

Nikki Sumner of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said each application would be assessed and progressed as they are received.

Each must be approved by MBIE before initiating bargaining, and time frames for getting approval may differ.

“For example, the chief executive of MBIE may invite public submissions on whether the application meets the 10% representation test or the public interest test the union used in their application,” she said.

“MBIE anticipates being able to manage and support more than six proposed FPAs, but acknowledges that, dependent on the nature and needs of each individual FPA, there may be some situations where support provision or decision time frames may be impacted.”

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said he expected it to take about a year to negotiate fair pay agreements, “with the initial agreements likely to take slightly longer”.

“FPAs mark a significant step towards creating a more productive and inclusive economy, where all employees share the benefits of economic growth.”