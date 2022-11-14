Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says Government is extending support for Ukraine

Acting PM Grant Robertson says New Zealand's support for Ukraine will be extended.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says support for Ukraine is being extended, including help to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Robertson, who is also the Minister for Sport, spoke at the weekly post-Cabinet media conference as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is overseas attending the East Asia Summit and Apec conferences.

Robertson also spoke about the Black Ferns’ victory during the weekly media conference, calling it one of New Zealand’s greatest sporting moments.

The Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup in front of a sold-out crowd at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. New Zealand Rugby said that it was up to local councils to organise celebrations, while Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s office said that it expected central Government to take the lead on celebrations.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Sports Minister Grant Robertson says the Black Ferns’ win was one of the country’s greatest sporting moments.

Robertson said he was in discussions about an event to celebrate the win. “We want to be able to recognise the Black Ferns.”

Support for Ukraine extended

The Government has announced that it will be extending New Zealand’s commitments to the war in Ukraine by continuing to train Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom and making further modest contributions to the Nato trust fund and World Food Programme.

Up to 66 Defence Force personnel will be deployed to the United Kingdom to help with infantry training from November 30 through to July 31, 2023. Currently, there are 120 defence force personnel training Ukrainians in the UK.

In addition, the 12 defence force intelligence officers will also have their term extended through to the middle of next year.

“The extended support builds on the package of military, diplomatic, legal and humanitarian assistance provided by Aotearoa New Zealand since Russia’s war of aggression began in February,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“Putin’s continued pursuit of this war is fundamentally wrong. We call on Russia to reverse course and withdraw from Ukraine. Ukrainians, both in uniform and civilians, die every day as Russia’s senseless attacks continue,” she said.

There will also be extensions for administrative and logistics staff deployments.

As a part of the measures announced, New Zealand will contribute $1.85 million each to the Nato trust fund, which is helping to co-ordinate assistance to Ukraine and the World Food Programme, in a bid to boost food security in the region. Ukraine is a large agricultural producer.

“The effects of the crisis in Ukraine have been felt globally,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said. “Russia’s invasion has severely disrupted critical supply chains and exacerbated food insecurity worldwide.

“New Zealand remains committed to working with partners to respond to the food insecurity crisis. We will contribute $1.85 million to the World Food Programme for emergency assistance across the globe. This builds on earlier food security support to other countries in early 2022,” she said.