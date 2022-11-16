Cheap limes for your Corona: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gets down to business in Vietnam

ANALYSIS: Corona drinkers rejoice, cheaper limes may soon be on the supermarket shelf.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent another day in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday and, with the pomp and pageantry expected by the Vietnamese elite out of the way, the New Zealand trade mission she was leading could get down to business.

While the effort may appear to bear, literally, little fruit – there are no sweeping trade deals to cut with Vietnam, which has already signed three regional deals New Zealand are involved in – the small wins show how such business is increasingly done.

Lime and pomelos, a citrus fruit related to the grapefruit, are two products the Vietnamese want to sell, but were held up by New Zealand’s strict biosecurity requirements around risks including the accidental importation of fruit flies.

READ MORE:

* A day of pomp and pageantry in Vietnam, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shakes communist leaders' hands

* Ardern arrives in Vietnam to sell brand New Zealand

* Cambodia's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19, days after meeting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern



Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cutting a pomelo from a tree. Pomelos are a fruit Vietnam will soon export to New Zealand, along with limes, all year round.

Those issues have now been ironed out on the Vietnamese side, and as of Tuesday evening (NZ time), when Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor watched over a signing of an agreement between the two countries, Vietnamese limes had a new market.

“Currently they're $39 a kg at New World ... there's a reason it gets called green gold,” Ardern said.

For New Zealand, there has been difficulty getting strawberries and squash into Vietnam, something the country’s agriculture minister had said would be an “area of focus”, as Ardern put it.

“We may be a market of five million for limes, but in Vietnam, you know that's tens of millions of potential consumers for New Zealand products.”

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kicked off a trade mission to Vietnam with a series of meeting with high-ranking communist party officials in Hanoi on Monday.

O’Connor, effectively the Cabinet’s international salesman, had the promotion for the new agreement on limes ready to go: "All those who prefer lime in their Corona will be able to access it this summer. So I'm sure some will be very happy.”

Despite the quips, such agreements can be important for New Zealand, being an export-driven economy.

And it’s increasingly important in a world where the sweeping free trade deals of old appear to be distant prospects, as trade protectionism – the practice of restricting open trade out of concern for domestic conditions – rises alongside inflation, and concerns of food security.

The wins to notch up are smaller than what they once were. Ardern spoke before the trip of concerning talk of “food sovereignty” by some countries, code for protectionism, as the stress of a food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine bites.

And countries like Vietnam have already joined regional free trade deals CPTPP, Rcep, and an Australia-New Zealand free trade deal with the Southeast Asian nations which was upgraded on a technical level earlier this week in Phnom Penh.

Hence, Ardern called the lime agreement a “positive outcome” for the trip.

For exporters, such work helps open up Vietnam, a market comparable to what Taiwan or South Korea once were, with a centralised government’s firmer grip on businesses than in democratic systems, a young population with a hunger to consume, and an economy set to rapidly grow.

“This is a really exciting market. It's currently our 15th largest trading partner, but it has huge potential. There is massive growth in their economy. It's a young population with a growing middle class, a perfect environment for New Zealand products,” Ardern said.

Ardern and the trade delegation will continue to try to exploit that market potential in the coming days, travelling to Ho Chi Minh City – the country’s commercial capital – in the early hours of Wednesday morning (NZ time).