Cambodia's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19, days after meeting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about the challenges facing the region as she heads to an East Asia Summit gala dinner with world leaders.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has tested positive for Covid-19 less than two days after meeting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern face-to-face, threatening to derail Ardern's Southeast Asia trip.

Ardern had a bilateral with Sen on Sunday evening (NZ time) on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Sen announced he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon, and would not be attending the G20 summit in Bali and the Apec summit in Bangkok.

A spokesman for Ardern said the prime minister was "feeling fine" and had tested negative for the virus on Tuesday afternoon. She would to take precautionary RAT tests, and monitor herself for any symptoms.

A positive test could derail Ardern's eight-day trip through Southeast Asia, though there are no requirements to self-isolate in Hanoi, Vietnam, where she had been since Monday for a trade mission.

She will later this week travel to Ho Chi Minh City, and then Bangkok, Thailand, for an Apec summit.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shakes hands with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, after the East Asia Summit on Sunday November 13.

Previous trips Ardern has taken overseas this year have been disrupted by Covid-19. While travelling through the United States in May, both the secretary of foreign Affairs and trade, Chris Seed, and Ardern's chief press secretary, Andrew Campbell, tested positive.

Ardern contracted Covid-19 earlier in May 2022.

Ardern met Sen on Sunday, after an East Asia Summit meeting on where world leaders and their large entourages crowded into a ballrom in Phnom Penh.

The summit was attended by world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, after the East Asia Summit on November 13.

Ardern and Sun had a one-on-one meeting in Phnom Penh's peace palace, spending less than an hour together – without wearing masks – in a meeting room.

Immediately after Ardern left the peace palace, the United Nations secretary-general António Guterres arrived for a bilateral meeting with Sen.

Ardern spent Monday in meetings with top-ranking Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi, and will on Tuesday evening be attending various events to promote New Zealand's business interests with a trade delegation.