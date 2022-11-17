Delay hits cameras on boats programme in Māui dolphin habitat

Māui dolphin and the New Zealand sea lion are on a countdown to extinction – so why do politicians drag their feet?

A troubled scheme to place cameras on fishing vessels in Māui dolphin habitat has been delayed because of technology problems.

The hitch comes a week after Stuff revealed observers have been removed from some vessels over safety fears.

The latest abundance estimate for the Māui dolphin was down 14% from five years ago, and there are probably just 54 dolphins older than a year left.

Now oceans advocates say the Government is failing to ensure there is independent and comprehensive monitoring of the commercial fleet and enforce the rules.

“There have been repeated scandals of illegal fish dumping, under-reporting of catches, non-reporting of the killing of endangered dolphins,” Ellie Hooper of Greenpeace New Zealand said. “The need for these cameras hasn’t come out of nowhere.”

The $68 million plan to enhance transparency at sea has been fraught – and this isn’t the first delay attributed to tech glitches.

Former National Party minister Nathan Guy announced the roll-out in July 2017, claiming it would revolutionise industrial fishing. The sector was under-fire following a fish-dumping scandal and the accidental killing of thousands of seabirds and marine mammals.

But under the incoming Labour Government, the scheme was delayed several times because of opposition from NZ First. Former fisheries minister Stuart Nash was forced to apologise when his frustrations with the coalition partner were made public.

The roll-out – on 300 vessels in the inshore fleet – got back on track when Moana, Sanford and Sealord, the biggest seafood producers, broke ranks with the rest of the industry and declared support.

The first phase – on 32 vessels – was due to be finished by the end of November. But Fisheries NZ (FNZ) now says the cameras, from Spark Business Group, aren’t ready.

Marion van Dijk/Nelson Mail The Government plans to place cameras on 300 inshore fishing vessels.

Marie Fitzpatrick, FNZ’s director of digital monitoring, said 13 of the vessels are already operating cameras under an initiative to protect Māui dolphin, and will continue to do so until they are switched over to the new system, by the end of April.

Only one in Only one vessel in Māui habitat (on the West Coast of the North Island) has no cameras, but has an observer on board, Fitzpatrick added.

Of the 19 remaining vessels, cameras were installed on 17, with only two to be completed. But they won’t start transmitting until March next year.

The programme won’t be complete until the end of next year.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Little penguins, or kororā, are vulnerable to being caught in fishing nets.

Hooper said the cameras are key to obtaining a full picture of the impact of commercial fishing on the ocean, and industry self-reported has proved inaccurate.

“Commercial fishing is one of the greatest threats to ocean health, and every year kills hundreds of seabirds, drags up thousands of kilograms of coral, and kills fur seals and dolphins,” she said.

“While these statistics are bad enough - they’re simply the tip of the iceberg, as this is just self-reported data from the industry. We know that when cameras are on board, reporting jumps significantly...without cameras on boats, we won’t be able to ensure the rules are being followed.”

Government data shows some sectors of the fishing industry are up to nine times more likely to report bycatch if there is an observer on board and penguin bycatch was almost exclusively reported on vessels with observers.

Greenpeace and other marine campaigners want to see the monitoring programme rolled out to the entire commercial fleet – including deep water vessels.

Fitzpatrick said vessels will continue to be monitored “in near real time” through GPS, remaining observer coverage and patrols and investigations by fisheries officers.

SEA SHEPHERD/Supplied Māui dolphins seen off Manukau Heads

Testing showed the system didn’t meet “functional, security and privacy assurance requirements” and the supplier was facing supply chain issues, she said.

The agency has a fixed-price contract with Spark, who have apologised for the delay, and payment is made only when milestones are delivered.

“We are very mindful that we are installing government-owned cameras on vessels which are personal workplaces. The security and privacy of this data is paramount, and we are not willing to take shortcuts,” Fitzpatrick said.