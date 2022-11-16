'Deeply concerning': New Zealand waiting for Nato assessment after missile kills two in Poland

Explosions were heard in a Polish village located near the Ukraine border.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will wait for a full assessment from Nato before deciding whether to expel the Russian ambassador but warns there is a “high potential for escalation” following the deaths of two Polish citizens in an explosion near Poland’s border with Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden, after emergency talks with allies on Wednesday afternoon (NZ time), said it was “unlikely” the missile came from Russia but has pledged to support Poland’s investigation.

Mahuta said New Zealand would wait for more information before it decided on any next steps.

“It is important for New Zealand to wait for full consideration of Nato, and the facts in relation to the event that has happened, and sadly loss of life [which] has occurred,” Mahuta said in the Beehive.

READ MORE:

* Russian embassy's Ukraine posts spark call for ambassador's expulsion

* NZ suspends high-level engagement with Russian foreign ministry over Ukraine invasion

* New Zealand’s response to Russia, sanctions or diplomacy?



Expelling the Russian ambassador was an “important consideration” but “not the most important act we can take” but further decisions would come following the assessment, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will wait for Nato’s assessment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking from Cambodia, said New Zealanders should “take heart” from the fact there was caution to establish the facts.

“We have leaders at present, major leaders in the G20, convened, all of that is helpful at this time of heightened pressure, heightened anxiety, heightened tension.”

New Zealand has set up trade bans and a sanction regime against Russia in response to its illegal invasion of Ukraine, which is now its ninth month.

It allows the Government to freeze assets, place travel bans or prohibit financial dealings. To date, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than a thousand individuals and entities.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said New Zealand was sending Poland “our best wishes and support” and was thinking of those who had been killed.

“This is deeply concerning,” he said. “There are still a lot of details we don’t know and it is a time for cool heads, but it reinforces that this illegal invasion Russian has undertaken in Ukraine has serious consequences.”

Any global conflict risked causing “huge instability” around the world, he said.

“It is not in anyone’s interest for this conflict to continue.”