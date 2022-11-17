National MPs stand by 'dehumanising' electronic bracelet for young offenders policy

National Party MPs have stood by a policy to put child repeat offenders as young as 10 in ankle bracelets and send teenagers to a military-style academy in an effort to stop repeat ramraiders, despite evidence that previous boot camp schemes did not work.

The plans, announced by party leader Christopher Luxon in Hamilton on Thursday, sparked intense criticism from Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson, Justice Minister Kiri Allan, and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who slammed them as “racist” and “dehumanising”.

The plans are also at odds with comments Luxon and his education spokesperson, MP Erica Stanford, made when ACT said it would put offenders aged 11 in ankle bracelets. Luxon in September told Newshub he “wouldn’t support that” while Stanford last month said the idea “breaks her heart”.

Stanford on Thursday said electronic monitoring was “one small part in a larger policy” and that the Government already puts young people in ankle bracelets, a probable reference to the electronic monitoring of serious youth offenders awaiting trial in residences who are as young as 12.

READ MORE:

* Christopher Luxon takes aim at rising living costs and crime

* Are the poor merely 'bottom feeders?'

* National's Christoper Luxon focuses on the rising cost of living, argues for tax cuts



Samuel Rillstone/RNZ National’s education spokesperson, MP Erica Stanford, has given differing views on the use of electronic bracelets with youth offenders. (File photo)

However, Robertson said the plans were “reheating Bill English’s leftovers”.

Sir Bill English in 2017 promised to create a new boot camp for youth offenders at the Waiouru army base to crack down on 150 of the country's most serious young offenders, but Sir John Key first promised boot camps in his 2008 state of the nation speech before his election.

Robertson said National was creating a populist response to a serious issue, while ramraids were also trending down nationally.

“This is a National Party of no ideas,” he said. “This is a policy that we know does not work.”

Allan said a Labour policy to put ankle bracelets on 10-year-olds “absolutely does not exist”. She said putting youth offenders in a boot camp would only create more victims in the longer term.

“There is no better way to get fitter, faster, stronger, better, more well-connected criminals than by chucking them all together in an army camp to ultimately go on to become a fully fledged national network,” she said.

National’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis, said the evidence behind the new policy was “that when a young person is locked up in a facility, they cannot reoffend”.

“The whole purpose of these facilities, which are brand new, is we will combine the best of the military with the best of those community providers who understand mentoring, who understand what is needed to get a kid back on track,” she said.

Davidson said the policies were “classist and racist”. “They [National] protect their own communities and stigmatise brown, poor, low-income communities.”