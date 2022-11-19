The RMA reforms propose a new Treaty rights monitor - what else do they mean for Māori?

Minister for Environment David Parker gets into the details of the RMA reform.

Reforms to the Resource Management Act will establish a nationwide monitor for Treaty rights and instruct planning committees and courts to consider tikanga in their decisions.

Amongst the 850 pages set to replace the Resource Management Act (RMA), there are new provisions which require consideration be given to the development of papakāinga in planning decisions as well as tikanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Experts in tikanga, Māori law and architecture say the two bills are a step towards upholding Treaty rights and ensuring that Māori can develop land held communally under Māori Land Titles.

The new provisions have also drawn questions from the Opposition, as the bills introduce a new term to the statue books: Te Oranga o te Taiao.

Decision makers are expected to protect te oranga, generally meaning the health, of te Taiao (the environment), under the proposed rules. Environment Minister David Parker faced questions this week about what that would entail.

National housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said the introduction of this term would lead to “legal wrangling” as the courts debated what it meant.

”That means more delays, more costs, and more road blocks,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Environment Minister Kiri Allan, Housing Minister Megan Woods, Environment Minister David Parker and Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson launch the RMA reforms at Parliament.

New environmental Treaty rights monitor

Under the Natural and Built Environments Bill, a “National Māori Entity” would be established to monitor if government bodies use their powers in accordance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said the bills also ensured that pre-existing agreements about the environment, made in Treaty claims settlements, would be adhered to.

While the National Māori Entity has the power to consult, investigate and submit on matters of the environment and Te Tiriti, it cannot force anyone to do anything.

Professor Carwyn​ Jones (Ngāi Te Apatu, Ngāti Kahungunu), a tikanga and legal expert of Te Wānanga o Raukawa​, said the entity was “a positive step” towards incorporating mātauranga Māori into environmental management.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party housing spokesperson Chris Bishop disagrees with introducing “te oranga o te taiao” into the RMA reforms.

“It can provide these reports, but importantly – whoever they’re monitoring and reporting about need to respond to these reports,” he said.

“While there are existing mechanisms for iwi to submit resource management plans, there has been no obligation for government agencies to respond in any transparent or accountable way.”

While decision makers could still disagree with the National Māori Entity, Jones said the new law would require that they explain why they disagree.

The inclusion of a focus on te oranga o te taiao would continue Māori engagement in conservation of the natural environment, Jones said, which had been ongoing for many years.

Supplied Professor Carwyn Jones is the Pūkenga Matua of Ahunga Tikanga at Te Wānanga o Raukawa, and a professor at the Victoria University law school.

However, he was concerned the wording of the bill pigeonholed Māori interests in the natural environment.

“This is problematic, as it’s not consistent with a holistic view of the environment,” he said.

A focus on Māori land

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the reforms would introduce a requirement for a national direction on papakāinga and Māori housing.

“The RMA is well past its use-by date. It has failed to enable the housing we need, and it has failed to support Māori housing aspirations,” she said.

She said the national direction on papakāinga, coupled with the requirements to consult Māori and better incorporate mātauranga Māori, should make it easier to develop Māori land.

supplied Professor Anthony Hoete says greater creativity is needed for the design of papakāinga.

University of Auckland Māori architecture professor Anthony Hoete​ (Ngāti Awa) said current planning restrictions had not kept up with the needs of Māori.

“We would advocate a shift away from individual dwellings,” he said.

Hoete was working with whānau and hapū to design papakāinga that fit the needs of their people, working often on Māori land – which sits in communal ownership.

Māori land can be difficult to build on, given banks have been less willing to lend, and the structures need to contribute to something for all the owners. And so Hoete said building higher density, or with some shared facilities, was one solution – but it wasn’t always welcomed under current planning restrictions.

“Even in rural locations, in places like I’m working in Te Teko, people wonder why would you want a provincial high-rise? But it can be cheaper and use less footprint, so we can continue to use the land,” he said.

“For papakāinga, we are working on a totally different model.”

He hoped that the proposed planning law, with its greater focus on Māori viewpoints and tikanga, would mean papakāinga could be built more easily. Although, he stressed that planning law wasn’t the only barrier – with financing being the biggest issue stopping more Māori housing developments.