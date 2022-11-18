Five issues on the agenda when Jacinda Ardern meets Xi Jingping, and what won't be

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Apec leaders summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

ANALYSIS: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet China's Xi Jinping on Friday night for a face-to-face meeting expected to traverse difficult issues in a changing relationship.

Ardern in recent days said she would be speaking about the “positives” in New Zealand’s relationship with its largest trading partner. But also issues where there is disagreement.

"There are a number of areas where yes, we have a very clear, close, robust connection. There are others where we disagree. I make sure that I raise both in the national interest,” Ardern said late on Thursday in Thailand.

As Ardern and Xi meet on the sidelines on the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum, here’s they can be expected to talk about, and what will be off the agenda.

READ MORE:

* APEC 2021: Why the 'Informal' leaders' summit was a major coup for New Zealand

* Biden to meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping in virtual summit

* Apec concludes with agreement on Covid-19 vaccines and fossil fuel subsidies



Trade

The “strong economic relationship”, as Ardern called it, will be a positive aspect of the relationship on the agenda.

Trade with China totalled more than $37.7 billion last year, $21.4b being New Zealand exports, making New Zealand economically dependent on China.

New Zealand signed a free trade agreement with China in 2008 and an upgrade of the deal kicked in April – so there are no such bilateral trade agreements on the table.

But China has applied to join the CPTPP, a region-wide free trade deal that New Zealand is one of the “depository” countries for, meaning it receives the applications to join. China will need to meet the CPTPP’s standards to join.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Apec leaders summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Human rights

Ardern has indicated China’s human rights record will be among the “differences” in the relationship on the agenda.

The treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority has been forefront concern for Western countries.

New Zealand earlier this year urged China to take action after a United Nations investigation found it had committed possible crimes against humanity and “serious human rights violations” of the Uyghur.

AP In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, at right, locsk arms with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara, Solomon Islands, in May.

The Pacific

New Zealand has this year taken issue with China's substantial efforts to build influence in the Pacific.

Ardern in March called a security pact signed between Beijing and Solomon Islands “gravely concerning”, warning of potential “militarisation” of the Pacific.

She earlier this week indicated this was among issues New Zealand would be “consistent” in raising with China.

“We're opposed to the militarisation of our region ... China has had a relationship in the Pacific that goes back many, many years. Our concern is the nature of some of that engagement,” she said.

Less clear is whether China’s debt practices in the Pacific will be raised. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has in the past year spoken of concerning levels of debt among Pacific countries.

Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu​ are among the heavily indebted to China. Tonga owed more than 50% of its public debt to China.

“They are vulnerable to increasing debt levels, that will set their people back in some quite catastrophic ways, potentially,” Mahuta said in November 2021.

Climate change

Though war and inflation may dominate the headlines, climate change remains the most pressing issue that is raised in all international forums.

Ardern has said climate change will be among issues to be discussed at her meeting with Xi.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hands samples of New Zealand products at an event to promote Kiwi brands in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Wednesday.

Though China is the world’s largest emitter, producing some 30% of global emissions, it is unlikely New Zealand will be raising the country’s climate policies as a problem.

Much of diplomacy on climate change involves encouraging and urging countries to meet their commitments and Xi has committed to reducing China's output, setting a goal of peak carbon output in 2030, and reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.

War in Ukraine

Ardern has said the meeting will be an opportunity to, like other leaders have, urge China to take a stronger stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China has appeared supportive of Russia’s justification of invading Ukraine, a clear breach of territorial sovereignty and international law.

However, Ardern said on Thursday there is “an opening for us to continue to point to international law”.

Sean Kilpatrick/AP Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after taking part in the closing session at the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali. Xi Jinping chastised Trudeau at the summit for leaking details of a prior meeting between them.

She said China had made clear there was a “floor” to its support of Russia, being breaches of the United Nation charter.

"There is value in us making sure that we raise the expectations we have as an international community because, at any given time, it could be us [facing aggression],” she said.

Off the agenda

China’s economy – vital to so much of the world’s economic prospects – has slowed in part due to Beijing’s tough Covid-19 restrictions.

But despite talking up New Zealand’s “open” economy at Apec, Ardern ruled out raising China’s hard-line restrictions with Xi.

"We know it has an economic impact. But it's certainly not for us, in my view, to give our view on what is ultimately a domestic decision by China regardless of the ramifications it has,” she said.

Explicit mention of foreign interference can also be expected to be off the table. Canada has in recent weeks spoken out strongly about China’s attempts to influence its democracy.

New Zealand has at times spoken of similar concerns, though the Government has not been so explicit about it. The Security Intelligence Service has warned of foreign interference in New Zealand, including of New Zealand citizens from other countries.

Ardern, asked about whether this would be raised, said she would not be “running through every single bullet point that we are likely to raise” as such conversations “are not so heavily scripted, that every single part is measured out”.