Ardern meets with Kamala Harris and allies, as North Korea fires suspected intercontinental missile

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken part in a hastily-arranged meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the prime ministers of Japan, South Korea, Canada and Australia, after North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into Japanese waters.

The meeting was arranged by the United States on the sides of Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) in Bangkok within hours of a missile being sent into Japan’s waters. Ardern was initially scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with Harris.

“We join with others in strongly condemning the actions of DPRK [North Korea],” Ardern said at the meeting.

“I do want to particularly acknowledge the anxiety that deep concern ... the increasing use of missiles poses to Japan and South Korea.”

Ardern arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, late on Thursday for a meeting of leaders of the 21 economies that make up the Apec forum.

As Apec leaders assembled on Friday afternoon, Japanese officials confirmed North Korea had fired a suspected ICBM that landed 200 kilometres off Japan’s coast.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has met US Vice President Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of Apec 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Such a missile could feasibly reach the United States. North Korea tested a shorter-range missile the day prior.

Harris, Ardern, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck Soo, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Australia’s Anthony Albanese all gave statements condemning the missile testing at the opening of the meeting.

“We strongly condemn these actions, and we again call North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts,” Harris said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris at a meeting about North Korea testing an intercontinental ballistic missile, firing it into Japanese waters. The leaders all condemned North Korea's missile testing.

“On behalf of the United States I know for our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific Alliance.”

Kishida said there was a possibility that North Korea would launch further missiles.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the meeting.

“I want to demonstrate the will of all of us as to condemn these acts in the strongest possible terms,” he said, through a translator.

Ardern on Friday afternoon also met one-on-one with Indonesia President Joko Widodo, before attending closed-door sessions at Apec, and with Trudeau on the side of the forum’s meetings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated New Zealand's condemnation of North Korea's missile testing.

At an Apec meeting, she announced New Zealand would contribute $5.75 million over three years to for a climate fund administered by Apec.

She would have a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping late on Friday evening.