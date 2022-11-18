Ardern tells China's Xi the international rules are being 'tested'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Apec leaders summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told Chinese leader Xi Jinping the international rules which both countries benefit from are being “tested”.

Ardern met Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum in Bangkok, Thailand, late on Friday evening (NZ time).

The meeting at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel appeared to run longer than expected, some 50 minutes long.

Xi, in translated opening remarks, said both leaders placed importance on a relationship which had maintained "sound and steady growth”.

"You have said on multiple occasions that New Zealand is committed to an independent foreign policy, and that China-New Zealand relations are one of the most important pairs of bilateral relationships involving New Zealand, and the two sides need to conduct co-operation in areas of converging interests.

“I highly appreciate that.”

He said co-operation between China and New Zealand had “delivered benefits to our two people and contributing to regional peace, stability and prosperity”.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Prime MInister Jacinda Ardern and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Apec 2022 leaders summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

“China sees New Zealand as an important partner and friend, and we need to continue to aim for the better and take the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.”

Ardern, reading from notes in response, said she remembered “fondly” her meeting with Xi in 2019, and the two countries shared significant co-operation on “trade, agriculture, environment and climate change”.

“We have also recognised, and long recognise, that we have different systems and different world views.

“We'll continue to address where we have those differences in a consistent and predictable way.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Security and Covid-19 protocols were tight at the meeting.

"We are both beneficiaries of a stable, secure and prosperous region, and as we meet on the margins of Apec, it's important that we both I believe continue to work to sustain the international architecture, the rules and norms that we rely on, because they have served our region well for many, many decades.

"But they are being tested now as well but, ultimately, my thanks for you again for the opportunity to discuss these...” Ardern said, as reporters were ushered out of the room.

The Chinese leader met with four world leaders on Friday afternoon, according to a staffer at the venue, after attending Apec meetings in the morning. The leader of Papua New Guinea and Chile arrived after Ardern.

Xi remained in a spacious ballroom as each leader entered one-by-one for their meeting. Ardern entered the room and shook Xi’s hand, before taking a seat for opening remarks.

Security and Covid-19 protocols were tight. Attendees of the meetings were required to return a negative PCR test in advance, N95 masks were required to be worn, and sanitiser was sprayed on the hands of every person entering the hotel.

Officials that joined Ardern were sat a metre apart, and the Chinese and New Zealand delegations sat threes metres apart.

Ardern will remain in Bangkok for another day of meetings with leaders and Apec summits, before returning to New Zealand late on Saturday evening (NZ time).