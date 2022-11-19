Nicola Willis confirmed as Ōhāriu candidate for National

National Party list MP Nicola Willis is set to run for Wellington’s Ōhāriu electorate in next year’s general election.

The deputy leader of the National Party Nicola Willis is set to go head-to-head with Labour’s Greg O’Connor in the key Wellington electorate of Ōhāriu at the next general election.

Willis, who is also National’s finance spokesperson and list MP,​ announced on Saturday she would be running in the Ōhāriu electorate in next year’s election.

Labour Party incumbent MP Greg O’Connor​ won his second term as electorate MP in 2020 with a 12,000 vote majority, more than double the National candidate Brett Hudson​’s tally.

Willis said she was going to be focused on the issues affecting the electorate and the city and was not interested in criticising O’Connor and his tenure.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis speaking for the first time in her role as finance spokesperson. (File photo)

Willis and her family were not residents of electorate but lived nearby in the Wellington suburb of Karori.

“I spend a lot of time in the electorate of Ōhāriu and have had a lot to do with the constituents,” she said.

“I have said from my maiden speech in Parliament that I want to be a representative for Wellingtonians.

“Standing for Ōhāriu gives me that opportunity.”

The electorate covered the section of city between Crofton Downs and southern Tawa, including Ngaio, Khandallah, Johnsonville and Newlands.

Supplied Ōhāriu electorate in takes in several Wellington suburbs Wadestown to southern Tawa.

The constituency was both young and wealthy, according to its Wikipedia profile. It had the largest number of 30 to 49-year-olds in the country, and the second-highest number of families earning between $70,000 and $100,000 per year.

“Full of people who are working really hard for their future but are finding it really tough at the moment,” Willis said.

O’Connor said, with the support of his party, he intended to run in next year’s election.

He felt he had gained a good understanding of Ōhāriu and earned “good bones in the electorate” while serving as its MP since 2017.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Ōhāriu incumbent MP Greg O'Connor of the Labour Party won the electorate seat by a large majority at the 2020 general election.

Willis acknowledged she would have her work cut out against O’Connor.

“I’m humble about the size of the challenge and the fact that that is a very steep mountain to climb, but I’m up for a challenge,” Willis said.

With the National Party polling more strongly than two years ago, Willis was keen to attract as much of the party vote as she could in her campaign.

She said as National’s finance spokesperson, New Zealanders’ economic prospects would be a priority.

“My aspiration is to be a really strong voice for the people of Ōhāriu. I know many of the challenges they face are economic challenges.”

“People in Ōhāriu are staring down the barrel of massive increases in their mortgage payments, a rising cost of living and increasing financial insecurity, and I know National has plans to address those things.”

Specific local issues Willis wanted to take up for electorate included improving public transport.

“The people of Ōhāriu deserve regular reliable bus services and they have not had that in recent years.”

Driver shortages were affecting bus services across New Zealand the Greater Wellington Regional Council’s provider Metlink had just announced more trip suspensions for Wellington.

Willis said she had already spoken to Mayor Tory Whanau and regional council chairman Daran Ponter about this issue.

She also wanted to see the electorate “get its fair share” of the funding and influence being put into the multi-agency Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme.

“[LGWM] seems to be focusing resources on a light rail proposal to Island Bay which in its current form wouldn’t benefit the people of Ōhāriu.”

Sixty-nine per cent of the electorate’s population is New Zealand European, 14% Asian and 8% Māori.

