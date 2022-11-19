Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says meeting with China's Xi Jinping was 'constructive'

PM Jacinda Ardern discusses her meeting with China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec forum in Thailand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she had a “constructive” meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping covering tense regional issues, and a visit to Beijing may follow.

The roughly 50-minute meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum in Bangkok, Thailand, late on Friday evening (NZ time) ran longer than scheduled.

Ardern said much of the discussion was about immediate regional issues, including North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan’s waters.

“'We're obviously at an inflection point in the region, where you see today DPRK's [North Korea's], decision to launch another missile ... is again, another step up on the escalation in the region,” she said, of the meeting with Xi.

READ MORE:

* Ardern tells China's Xi the international rules are being 'tested'

* Ardern meets with Kamala Harris and allies, as North Korea fires suspected intercontinental missile

* Five issues on the agenda when Jacinda Ardern meets Xi Jingping, and what won't be

* PM Jacinda Ardern says NZ must be able to raise issues with China without 'retaliatory acts'



“It's in no-one's interest for us to see a loss of peace and stability in the region, and I'd say that's a shared view. That is where there is consensus.”

She also encouraged Xi to use China's influence to help resolve the war in Ukraine.

Ardern refused to comment on what Xi said in the meeting.

Earlier this week, Xi confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sideline of the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, after details of a bilateral between the two appeared in the Canadian press.

"I'm very cautious not to ever speak on behalf of another leader," Ardern said.

“We are not claiming for a moment that whether or not it's a war in Ukraine, or the tensions that we see with North Korea that somehow China sits at the centre of those as a protagonist. Not at all.

“What we see though is that China is a nation of influence, and in a situation where we as a nation are asking for everyone to use every lever ... we will call on all those who we believe have influence to use it for the peace and stability that we all need.”

Ardern said she did not say anything privately to Xi that she would not say publicly, and Xi did not reveal any “new position” on issues discussed.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet at Apec in Bangkok, Thailand.

Among the issues Ardern said she raised were China’s repressive treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority, deemed possible "crimes against humanity” by the United Nations, and Beijing’s crushing of a democratic movement in Hong Kong.

"There are issues that we consistently raise, including, for instance, issues around Hong Kong, tension in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and the issue of the Uyghur people. I have said that I will consistently raise them and I did ... I raised them specifically.”

Xi had said he wanted to “take the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level".

Ardern said her suggestion that she lead a trade mission to China was “received well” and dates of a possible trip may now be discussed.

Thomas Manch/Stuff The meeting may lead to a visit to Beijing.

"I've tried to hone in on those areas where I do think that there is potential for us to work together. Climate change is an obvious one, it's a number one priority for our region.”

At the meeting, Xi told Ardern co-operation between China and New Zealand had “delivered benefits to our two people and contributing to regional peace, stability and prosperity”.

"You have said on multiple occasions that New Zealand is committed to an independent foreign policy, and that China-New Zealand relations are one of the most important pairs of bilateral relationships involving New Zealand, and the two sides need to conduct co-operation in areas of converging interests,” he said, in translated remarks.

“I highly appreciate that.”

Ardern had earlier in the day attended a hastily-arranged meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders of Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Australia, about the missile test.

She said the US had suggested the UN Security Council should be convened in response to North Korea’s escalating missile tests, a move New Zealand would support.

Ardern will remain in Bangkok for another day of meetings with leaders and Apec summits, before returning to New Zealand late on Saturday evening (NZ time).