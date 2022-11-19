Human Rights Act amendment to protect religious communities 'very disappointing', says Commission

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan said a new amendment to the Human Rights Act was in response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terrorist attack.

People’s religious beliefs will be protected under a new amendment to the Human Rights Act.

The Government announced on Saturday that it will amend the current law “to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand”.

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan said under the Human Rights Act 1993 it was already illegal to publish or distribute threatening, abusive, or insulting words likely to “excite hostility against” or “bring into contempt” any group on the grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins.

“Those grounds will now be extended, in both the civil and criminal provisions, to cover religious belief.”

This change was part of Government’s response to the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain in 2019, Allan said.

“New Zealanders were horrified at the events that played out in Christchurch in March 2019 and we will never forget the 51 victims, the survivors and their loved ones who suffered an act of extreme hate, because of their religious belief.”

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission, said the change was very disappointing.

In a statement it said the amendment “fails to protect some communities that are most vulnerable to harmful speech in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

It said while it will expand the groups protected,it will not extend to such groups as women, disabled people and the rainbow community.

It planned to discuss the Government’s proposal with affected individuals and communities, and then issue a full and substantive response.

Opposition parties were also critical of the amendment and the Goverment’s proposed hate speech laws.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Act Party leader David Seymour said the amendment was a significant restriction on free speech.

ACT leader David Seymour said preventing freedom of expression on religious grounds was a “significant restriction”.

“It is important that we are allowed to call out examples of religious persecution without fear of being prosecuted. What is currently happening in Iran is an example of this,” he said.

“Allan has watered down Labour’s Hate Speech laws because Kiwis rejected Labour’s attempt to strip away their freedom of speech, but even in their current state they are not compatible with a free and open society and ACT will repeal them.”

The Green Party welcomed hate speech reform to protect religious groups, but was concerned that the exclusion of gender, rainbow, and disability communities “sent a signal that these groups are less deserving of protection”.

Green Party’s justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said “every community targeted by hate deserves to be protected”.

“The Green Party is pleased that faith groups will finally be covered but the Government has missed the opportunity to ensure that every community that we know is targeted by extremism and hate can feel safe.”

Allan said the Government also asked Te Aka Matua o te Ture – The Law Commission to undertake a review of legal responses to “hate-motivated offending, and of speech that expresses hostility towards, or contempt for, people who share a common characteristic”.

“This will include whether further protections should be afforded to specific groups, including the rainbow and disabled communities.”