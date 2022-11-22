Voting age judgment 'intruding': National says leave it to Parliament

Jacinda Ardern says the Government will introduce a bill on lowering the voting age to 16.

The Supreme Court’s voting age judgment intruded “into something that is fundamentally the realm of Parliament”, says National MP Chris Bishop.

It comes as the Prime Minister leaves the door open to looking into the voting age in local body elections, a move which may garner more support from across the House.

On Monday, the Supreme Court found the current voting age is unjustified discrimination, on the basis of age, under the Bill of Rights Act.

The court can’t require Parliament to change the law. However, the Government is compelled to respond to the judgment, and it spurred an announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that the whole of the House would consider a proposal needing 75% support to lower the voting age.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Chris Bishop says the voting age is a purely political decision and should be left to MPs.

National MP Chris Bishop said the Supreme Court “has overreached here by intruding into something that is fundamentally the realm of Parliament”.

“These are political decisions for the Parliament to decide. We have a parliamentary Bill of Rights in this country. Parliament gets to decide on what the appropriate limits and intrusions on rights are and what the justification for those limits are,” Bishop said.

READ MORE:

* Which parties would a voting age lowered to 16 likely favour in Parliament?

* Lowering voting age to 16 likely to fail in Parliament

* Door for voting age change open after backers score win in 'uphill battle'



Bishop said he did not think the Supreme Court should have entered “into this realm” and should instead leave it to Parliament.

“That's actually interestingly the argument that the attorney-general made before the Supreme Court – that ultimately there's a margin of appreciation here, this is something for the legislature to sort out, not the Supreme Court.

“Now, the Supreme Court decided not to accept that argument. I respect that, although I disagree with it.

“Ultimately, Parliament will have its say here. We're opposed to it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Golriz Ghahraman says Chris Bishop’s view that the Supreme Court overreached is a “really bizarre” one.

National MP Chris Penk​ said the Supreme Court has to be “really careful that they don't stray into answering essentially political questions or constitutional questions that are more properly answered by the people of New Zealand as a whole”.

“I think there's some really interesting questions that are raised about their willingness to go into a space that, for example, the Court of Appeal wasn’t.”

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman said the Supreme Court's “entire role in this ... is to tell us when rights are breached in individual cases. Parliament's role is to pass legislation.

“So it's really bizarre to say that a very, very ordinary exercise of the role of the judicial branch of government, which is just to announce breaches of rights and in some cases where it can provide a remedy, is an overreach – it's just so ordinary.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Attorney-General David Parker was surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision. (File photo)

Attorney-General David Parker said he was surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision, but “that's their right to make those decisions”.

“These are decisions for them, not for me. I'm not criticising them. They've approached these issues independently.”

When asked about the Supreme Court weighing in on political issues, Parker said: “The Bill of Rights Act is relevant to voting age, so I don't have a problem here.”

A bill to change the voting age for general elections is unlikely to pass, needing at least 75% support of Parliament with National and ACT opposed to the move.

However, a move to lower the age for local body elections, which would need just 50% to pass rather than 75% support, has not been ruled out by the Prime Minister.

Extra advice would be needed on issues including the electoral roll and enrolments, Jacinda Ardern said.

“That's something we do need advice from the Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Justice before any bill is drafted.”

ACT leader David Seymour said he did not see a huge problem with 16-year-olds voting in local body elections.

“If there was going to be a lowered voting age, then it should be at the local government level.

“You can't do quite as much damage electing a bad Council as you can and electing a bad government. So not a bad place to try the training wheels.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Make It 16 campaigners outside the Supreme Court in Wellington. From left are Anika Green, Ella Flavell, Caeden Tipler, Caitlin Taylor and Lily Lewis.

The buzz around the Beehive

Police Minister Chris Hipkins: “Sixteen and 17-year-olds should have the right to vote ... in local and central government elections, but ultimately it's going to be a matter for the Parliament as a whole to decide.”

National MP Gerry Brownlee: “The Supreme Court decision appears to raise a question about the validity of age discrimination under the Bill of Rights. And that could apply to a lot of things, so we'll have to see exactly what that really means. But I don't support lowering the age.”

Housing Minister Megan Woods: “I am in favour of lowering the voting age. I think there's something to be said for young people engaging and first time voting when they're at school.” On local elections: “I think that we probably, in the long run, do want to look at a consistent voting age.”

Attorney-General David Parker: “I’m happy with 18. For me, it's a combination of: still depend on your parents, can't serve in the military, and often at school at the age of 16.”

National MP Matt Doocey​: “I'm pretty comfortable where it is [at 18]. I'd like to say, good on Make It 16. Politics is about the battle of ideas and they're putting up a good fight for what they believe in.”

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell​: “We’ve got to draw the line somewhere, and we're sticking to 18.” When asked if he would have voted at 16: “I was politically engaged at 16, and I loved it and I was a bit of a pols [politics] nerd at that age, so I possibly would have got in there. And I probably would have voted for the National Party back then.”