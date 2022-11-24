Securing a Parliament 'supermajority': Why changing the voting age is hard

Parliament will decide whether to lower the voting age to 16 following a Supreme Court decision on November 20.

If you have heard or seen anything about attempts to lower New Zealand’s voting age down to 16, you have probably heard the phrase “supermajority” tossed around.

What does it mean?

For Parliament to make changes to laws, or create new laws, usually just a simple majority is needed – so at least 50% support – although changes (amendments) or proposed laws (bills) mostly go through a lengthy process, where MPs need to vote over a few opportunities.

There are some laws (entrenched provisions) requiring at least 75% support (the supermajority) or more than 50% in a referendum.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Changing the voting age for general elections most likely won’t pass into law, with National and ACT opposed to lowering the age. (File photo)

It’s not often Parliament agrees on anything, so getting even regular laws across the line with more than 75% is not that common (e.g the Zero Carbon Act and the changes to gun laws immediately after March 15).

Parliament’s three-year term, voting methods and the age of voting for general elections are among the provisions entrenched in New Zealand’s law. Technically, the 75% requirement isn’t entrenched itself (so a government could remove an entrenchment with a simple majority – but let’s not get too down in the weeds).

Why should I care?

Bids to make changes to entrenched provisions come up occasionally – the idea of a four-year parliamentary term rears its head every once in a while and the more high-profile Make it 16 judgment in the Supreme Court was released this week.

On Monday, the court decided the current voting age is unjustified discrimination, on the basis of age, under the Bill of Rights Act.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Make It 16 campaigners outside the Supreme Court in Wellington on Monday.

The court can’t require Parliament to change the law. However, the Government is compelled to respond to the judgment and it spurred an announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that the whole of the House would consider a proposal needing 75% support to lower the voting age for general elections.

How will it effect the voting age?

Changing the voting age for general elections most likely won’t pass into law, with National and ACT opposed to lowering the age.

However, a move to lower the age for local body elections, which would need just 50% to pass rather than 75% support, has not been ruled out.

Additional advice would be needed on how it would impact the electoral roll and enrolments, Ardern said.

ACT leader David Seymour said he did not see a huge problem with 16-year-olds voting in local body elections. “If there was going to be a lowered voting age, then it should be at the local government level,” he said.