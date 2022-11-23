Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with World Trade Organisation boss

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised the head of the world’s largest economic organisation New Zealand will do all it can to ensure it has “the strongest possible system” as the pair met at the start of a two-day trip.

World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala met with Ardern on Wednesday afternoon and will meet with other senior ministers today.

Speaking ahead of the meeeting, Ardern promised New Zealand’s support for the organisation.

“I just want to reinforce the importance we place on your roles and the institution, and that we are very supportive of the work you are doing and, if I were to highlight just two areas where you can always count on us for advocacy, it’ll be around subsidies for fossil fuels and fisheries,” she said.

Okonjo-Iweala has come to New Zealand after visiting Australia, where she encouraged prime minister Anthony Albanese to diversify its trade exports, even as its frosty relationship with its main trading partner – China – begins to thaw.

READ MORE:

* Trade Minister Damien O'Connor returning to New Zealand after WTO meeting unexpectedly cancelled

* APEC 2021: Managing diplomatic toxicity shows why APEC - and New Zealand's hosting of it - still matters

* Apec concludes with agreement on Covid-19 vaccines and fossil fuel subsidies



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor announce a trade deal with the UK. (Video first published on October 21, 2021)

She said New Zealand had been “so instrumental at the WTO in so many ways” and said officials here and in Australia had helped “to bring around” Pacific Island nations who were upset over the agreement for fishery subsidies.

Professor Robert Patman, a specialist in International Relations at the University of Otago, said her visit was “very important” because the WTO helped New Zealand, a small, export-dependent nation, win trade disputes against more powerful countries.

“We have been engaged with the World Trade Organisation since 1995, and there are about seven major trade disputes which we have been involved in – and we have won all of them,” he said.

That included getting apples into Australia in 2010, and when New Zealand and Australia took a joint action against the Clinton administration in the US in 1999.

But the organisation needed to be “reinvigorated” after it had been weakened by the Donald Trump administration, he said.

He predicted the pair would have discussed New Zealand’s concerns over growing protectionism occurring around the world.

“We want rules for trade and other things,” he said. “Rules are there to protect the weak and not the strong.”