Christopher Luxon walks away from tax cuts plan as inflation and interest rates soar

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says he will reconsider scrapping the top 39% tax rate if it would add further fuel to the inflation fire, after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates in an attempt to tackle rampant inflation amid soaring costs.

Luxon’s tax cut proposals, touted as a way to take pressure off families, have faced consistent backlash, after the chaotic fallout in the UK when its government outlined and then U-turned on tax-cuts.

Luxon said indexation – adjusting income brackets to take inflation into account – was still on the table, but the rest of the policy would be reviewed.

“We would like to offer people tax relief, but when I look at things ... if I think about the 39% tax rate in particular, that's something that I really want to think about.”

The situation had changed “big time”, he said in the Beehive.

“Let's get really sobering about the reality of this. Interest rates are going to continue to rise because inflation is stubbornly high, and we are now heading to a recession.”

Economists generally agree that tax cuts, without a cut to government spending, further drive up inflation because people have more money to spend, which drives up the price of goods and services.

Inflation is high, sitting at 7.2% – well above its target band of 1-3%. In response, the Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate - the rate at which it lends money to banks - by 75 basis points to 4.25%, its sharpest-ever rise, in an effort to dampen inflation on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr said labour shortages were a big factor in the persistently-high inflation.

The move will likely influence the price of borrowing money, and may drive up interest rates. The bank previously announced five 50bp raises and single 25bp raise earlier in the year, and predicted a further rise in inflation and a year-long recession.