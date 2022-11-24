4600 community social workers to get pay equity with Oranga Tamariki counterparts

Minister for Women Jan Tinetti says the extension will be a “significant milestone”. (File photo)

The Government is extending pay equity to an estimated 4600 community sector social workers, meaning “thousands more workers will be paid fairly”, Minister for Women Jan Tinetti​ announced.

Officials will begin “a significant piece of work” to extend pay equity to community social workers.

“This is a significant milestone,” Tinetti said, adding the settlement would have a large impact on the mostly-female workforce and hoped it would improve retention and the hiring of staff.

“Being paid what you’re worth is so important,” Tinetti said.

In October, almost 500 social workers employed in five community and iwi organisations reached pay equity with Oranga Tamariki social workers. The Public Service Association estimated the average full-time worker would see an increase of $20,000-30,000 annually.

“This pay equity agreement recognises social workers right across the system and shows that the work they are doing is important, valued and deserves pay equity,” Tinetti said.

“It will also have a positive impact on the sector's ability to retain staff as well as provide certainty for new staff members and trainees.”

Public Service Association National Secretary Melissa Woolley said the extension “will mean all social workers in the wider sector will be fairly paid for the valuable work they do in our communities and hapori for our tamariki, rangatahi and whānau”.

“We’ve seen high rates of turnover and real challenges in retaining experienced workers, so we are hopeful a settlement will mean a more stable workforce over time, and that will ease some of the pressures for these workers, and their employers.”