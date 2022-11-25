Live: Jacinda Ardern speaks from the Chathams: a less usual and much farther New Zealand trip

It’s not unusual for Kiwis to see prime ministers wandering around the regions. But there is one region that political leaders rarely get to: the Chatham Islands.

Jacinda Ardern became the first prime minister to visit the islands in a decade, after John Key last visited in 2012.

It is Ardern's first time visiting the Chathams.

The Island, located approximately 800 kilometres east of New Zealand, houses a population of 660 people and hosts approximately 2000 tourists per year.

With a time zone that is 45 minutes ahead of the New Zealand mainland, it is the first inhabited place in the world to see the sun each day.

Power on the island is provided by diesel generators.

The official travelling party includes MP for Rongotai (and the Chatham Islands) Paul Eagle, Minister for Māori-Crown relations Kelvin Davis, Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty, and Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene.

There will be a powhiri to mark the official opening of the Ngati Mutunga o Wharekauri office & Chatham Islands Museum building and an “island celebration” held for the prime minister and visiting guests at the Norman Kirk Memorial Reserve.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Hotel Chathams in Waitangi is usually a hub on the island.

Kirk, a former Labour prime minister and political hero of Ardern’s, was the Chatham’s local MP when he was the MP for Lyttelton, near Christchurch, in the 1960s.

The islands are now attached to Eagle’s electorate of Rongotai in Wellington’s south.

In September 2020 the Chatham Islands Council received a $107,475 grant from the provincial growth fund to renovate and restore the reserve as well as the Waitangi Memorial Hall.

Ardern and the party are travelling to the island on board a New Zealand Defence Force Hercules, which will also be delivering supplies to the island.

The supply chain problems caused by Covid-19 have hit the island particularly hard, with irregular shipments and high expenses for key fuels such as diesel.

The island also featured on a recent episode of Grand Designs New Zealand.