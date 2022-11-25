Anna Tutton appointed new Chief Coroner

Coroner Anna Tutton has been appointed as the new Chief Coroner.

Tutton has been a coroner since January 2015 and was made Deputy Chief Coroner in 2020.

She took on the role of leading the coronial bench in the interim period after the previous Chief Coroner, Judge Deborah Marshall​, retired.

The announcement was made via a statement issued by Attorney-General David Parker​’s office on Friday morning.

Prior to her appointment as a coroner, Tutton was manager of the legal team at New Zealand Police and acted as legal adviser to the police response to the Pike River mining disaster.

STUFF The long time it takes for coroners to deliver reports into sudden deaths has been called a "national scandal" by one grieving wife. (First published January 2021)

She has previously worked primarily in criminal law and legal training roles, including as a High Court Judges’ clerk, Assistant Crown Counsel, Crown Prosecutor, senior counsel at the Commerce Commission and Deputy National Director of the Institute of Professional Legal Studies.

Tutton will assume her new role as Chief Coroner based in Wellington.