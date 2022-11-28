'Dangerous': Last-minute Three Waters clause could change New Zealand's constitution

National Party leader Christopher Luxon on why a National government would repeal the Three Waters reform. Video first published in July 2022.

A last-minute clause in the controversial Three Waters bill, voted through hastily by the Government and Green Party last week, has been called “a real danger” to New Zealand’s constitution by a leading legal expert.

The change to the bill means any future law change allowing public water assets to be sold would require a vote of 60% of Parliament or a successful public referendum.

The move effectively “entrenches” public ownership of water assets by insisting on a super majority of 72 MPs, more than the usual majority of 61 MPs a Government needs, to change the prospective law in the future.

No other law requires such a super majority to be overturned, except for aspects of the Electoral Act, such as the voting age, which has long required a 75% majority by agreement of all political parties. Labour's Three Waters reform has no such agreement – it has been among the most contentious of its policies.

READ MORE:

* Masterton councillor pushes for Three Waters Reforms opposition

* Government seeks cross-party promise not to sell-off water assets, as Three Waters opponents organise for battle

* Hamilton deputy mayor's petition urges Government to halt three waters reform



National and ACT, which have both promised to repeal the reforms, have called for the Government to remove the entrenchment provision from the Three Waters bill. The Green Party has doubled-down, denying it will set a new precedent in lawmaking.

Dr Dean Knight​, a constitutional law expert at Victoria University, said the entrenchment put at risk existing entrenchments of constitutional matters and could open the door to more law to be similarly entrenched in the future, without the support of the whole Parliament.

"The real danger is it opens up possibilities of entrenchment on other matters. It's not beyond imagination that a National-ACT Government may in the future decide to entrench a three strikes law on the basis that being safe is important policy.

"We start this set of shenanigans about using it for those types of policy matters that don't have that widespread support. We get the sort of game playing which is unlikely to end well.”

SUPPLIED Victoria University of Wellington associate professor of law Dr Dean Knight.

The Government had sought cross-party consensus for the entrenchment of public ownership of water assets but, failing to gain a commitment, the Water Services Entities Bill was progressing through the House without such a provision, until Wednesday evening.

Both Labour and Green Party MPs voted through the entrenchment provision, produced as a supplementary order paper, as the Government worked to pass 24 bills under “urgency” last week.

Officials from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) had previously advised MPs considering the bill that such entrenchment was “inappropriate” for a law that was not about constitutional issues.

Knight said such entrenchment was akin to putting “handcuffs” on the legislative process, making it harder for the democratic will of MPs to be exercised.

"It is constitutionally concerning and exceptional for a policy matter like this to be entrenched, and for it to be formally dropped-in at such a late stage, so it didn’t have the time ... for a debate about whether we want to change our constitution to allow for this type of thing.

“Using this sort of the entrenchment as handcuffs, in a slightly cheeky way ... risks upsetting the traditions and expectations around entrenchment, whether it's enforceable, whether there are conventions that you just can't repeal them anyway, those sorts of things.”

Knight said if the Government wanted to progress such a provision it should be removed from the bill, and introduce a new bill specifically for the entrenchment of public ownership to be debated.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Green Party local government spokesperson Eugenie Sage introduced an order paper to include an entrenchment provision in the Three Waters bill.

Green Party local government spokesperson Eugenie Sage, who put forward the supplementary order paper, said the entrenchment would not set a precedent for future lawmaking, as overturning it required 60% support and not 75% as with electoral law.

“We think it's important public policy that deserves recognition in the law.”

She said it was needed because the National Party “had form”, ignoring a 2013 public referendum in which 67% of people voted “no” to the sale of state shares in energy companies while in Government.

The asset sale referendum was voted on by 44% of the voting public, and then-Prime Minister John Key disregarded the result on the basis his Government was elected in 2011 promising to sell the state assets.

Sage said she had negotiated the entrenchment with Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

The 60% threshold was settled on because, under parliament’s rules, requiring a certain majority could only be legislated for if the same portion of Parliament agreed to it. Labour and the Green Party together have 75 MPs, roughly 60% of the House.

The change to the bill should be no surprise, Sage said, as the Green Party had disagreed with DIA officials and expressed concern about a lack of entrenchment.

“It is a key issue for the Greens and a lot of the public that three waters infrastructure and assets should remain public ownership, that was a major concern. So we want to have a responsive democracy where the law reflects issues the public have raised.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says its inappropriate for the Government to entrench public ownership of water assets through a parliamentary mechanism reserved for constitutional matters.

National Party justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said the Government had legislated the entrenchment in a “sneaky way” and it was “totally inappropriate” for an “everyday political dispute”.

"It’s clearly nonsense. If every Government which has a working majority brings in some sort of super majority requirement to overturn their political decision-making, the system very quickly would fall over.”

The ACT Party has said it would support National in proposing the bill return to the committee stage to remove this aspect of the proposed law.

“If they dig their heels, and then we have, I think, quite a serious constitutional ... deviation,” Goldsmith said.

A spokesperson for Mahuta said public owned water infrastructure was a “bottom line”, and the entrenchment provision had been set at a “lower level” than was the case for constitutional matters.

“The intent of the scope of the entrenchment protection from the Greens is narrowly confined to privatisation of water assets, not the whole bill.”

The Water Services Entities Bill was expected to have its third reading – a final stage in the legislating process – when Parliament returns for a final two weeks of sitting this year in December.