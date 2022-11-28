PM Jacinda Ardern announces new funding for dairies and shops needing crime protection

The Government will pay $4000 to every small shop and dairy wanting to install fog cannons, following the death of worker Janak Patel.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a series of new funding options for retail, during a post-Cabinet press conference held in Auckland on Monday.

A new $4 million Government fund will help the Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Hamilton councils to prevent local crime. The existing crime prevention fund would be expanded for dairies that had been the victim of an aggravated robbery.

The prime minister had promised Government action following the killing of Patel​, who was stabbed to death in Auckland while working at a dairy in Sandringham​.

The prime minister attended his funeral on Sunday night, and stayed in Auckland as protesters gathered outside Labour offices across the country, calling for a crackdown on shoplifting and ramraids, as well as better protections for retail staff.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media on Saturday.

Fog cannon scheme

Small shops and dairies will get $4000 each to go towards installing a fog cannon.

Ardern said the Government was putting aside $10 million initially for the scheme, but it would be driven by demand.

“If you feel vulnerable, we want you to be able to access support,” Ardern said.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said despite global supply chain issues, police had ordered 455 fog cannons to arrive before Christmas.

“More challenging will be the time it takes to install them,” he said.

“The 1000 fog cannons that are already installed took four years, and despite police doubling the number of local contractors that will do the work to six, it’s expected it will take till the second quarter of next year for the number of installations to start to ramp up," he said.

When asked if there was any consideration to allow dairy workers to use pepper spray, which is a restricted weapon in New Zealand, Hipkins said it could put them at even more risk.

“[There is] very clear evidence ... where shop owners are put into a position where they have to defend themselves more, where they are more actively engaged with potential offenders, they're actually putting themselves and potentially other customers at greater risk.

“One of the reasons fog cannons are very effective is that they're very safe for the person who is deploying them, they do de-escalate the risk almost immediately and the evidence of reoffending after a fog cannon has been deployed is very low,” he said.

“So they work.”

Local crime fund

The Government will match on a dollar-for-dollar basis what councils the pay for local crime prevention measures.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dairy owners and workers from Wellington region protest outside deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson’s electorate office on Monday.

‘Enough is Enough’

As dairy workers closed their stores in protest on Monday, many spoke about fears for themselves, their staff and families. While a number of issues were raised, from the price of tobacco to issues accessing the Government’s crime prevention fund, the protesters united in the call: “enough is enough”.

In Wellington, Indian Association president Dipak Bhana​ said crime had become more brazen and dangerous after police failed to investigate more minor incidents such as shoplifting.

Bhana said reports to the non-urgent police line, 105, often led to nothing more than documentation of the crime, rather than consequences for the offenders.

Dairy owners want the Government to do something about protection, and 'out of control' crime.

Speaking at a vigil for Patel, held outside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson’s Wellington electorate office, Bhana urged the Government to ensure police investigated those petty crimes “before they eventuate into larger ones”.

The Government has faced ongoing pressure over shoplifting and ram raids, with the Opposition levelling a “soft on crime” charge against government.

Ardern has repeatedly defended the Government position on crime, pointing to increased funding for police and the newly formed gun register.

While Ardern and Hipkins have acknowledged a spike in youth crime and “ram raiding”, they had insisted that the issue was waning.