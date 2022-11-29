The constitutional spat over a last-minute, controversial change to Three Waters bill

The Government is taking flak for an aspect of its Three Waters bill it hastily voted through last week, due to an outcry that it posed a “danger” to New Zealand’s constitution. The change to the bill was aimed at ensuring public water assets aren’t sold off, a policy that wasn’t contentious in itself. But how the Government went about it was.

Why it matters

The Government, in tweaking its Three Waters legislation, has potentially opened the door for a new mechanism in lawmaking that could tangibly affect how laws are “entrenched” – or unable to be easily overturned in the future.

It sounds complicated, and it’s a bit technical, so for a moment let's consider the issue without getting into the policy it’s about:

READ MORE:

* Three Waters is still a shameless asset grab

* Government accepts Three Waters recommendations, councils to have shareholding, aspects of co-governance to remain

* Government seeks cross-party promise not to sell-off water assets, as Three Waters opponents organise for battle



An easy way to think about it is as follows: laws are made in New Zealand by a majority of MPs in Parliament – 61 of the total 120 – voting for them.

However, what the Government has done is create a new law with an mostly unseen requirement: that it can only be overturned with a super majority of 60% of Parliament, or 72 MPs.

Such a super majority requirement has only previously been used in the Electoral Act for “constitutional” matters, aspects of the country’s voting system that all political have agreed on for decades, such as that a person’s vote is secret, that the voting age is 18, and that parliamentary terms are three-years long. And these aspects of electoral law require a 75% majority to overturn, no law has a 60% majority threshold.

The requirement of a super majority is considered the “entrenchment” of law, because it means a Government alone can not change the law in the future.

This is the nub of the concern about Labour’s change. Because New Zealand’s Parliament operates on the basis that any law can be changed with a standard majority, that the Labour Government has created a law – on a matter of policy, not constitution – that can only be changed with a super majority could open the door to future Governments entrenching more law with such super majority requirements. Changing certain laws would then become much more difficult.

And it’s caused concern that the constitutional laws currently entrenched by cross-party consensus might also be impacted, if entrenched laws with lesser consensus – such as this Three Waters clause – are successfully challenged or overridden.

Tom Lee/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Parliament’s business committee will discuss a clause in the Government’s Three Waters bill that possibly has constitutional implications.

The breakdown

The Labour Government’s Three Waters reforms have been hugely contentious. But the issue the Labour Government has sought to entrench is less so.

The aim of the reforms is to create four public entities to manage the country’s drinking, waste, and stormwater system, and there has been considerable opposition for reasons including: councils angry they will lose control of the assets, claims of watering down democracy, questions about the reform’s viability, and concern at “co-governance” (a 50/50 split council and iwi representatives on high-level representative group overseeing the new entities).

The potential for public water assets to be privatised, sold off on the market, has not been such a forefront concern, likely because no-one has expressed an interest in selling them off. Though, for some, it has been raised as a possible issue: A Department of Internal Affairs report into submissions on the Three Waters bill in question said more than 400 submitters spoke of privatisation and local councils had raised concern about the prospect.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will ‘discuss’ an entrenchment provision in Three Waters legislation with Parliament's business committee.

The Government had sought cross-party consensus to entrench public ownership in law months ago, asking all parties to join forces to create a 75% majority threshold like that seen in electoral law. While the National Party said it had no plans to sell off water assets, it did not want to work with the Government on this.

But on Wednesday evening, the Green Party introduced a supplementary order paper that would entrench public ownership of water assets by a 60% majority. Both Labour and Green MPs voted for the change to the Government’s Water Services Entities bill – which will create the four public water entities – though the bill has not yet been made law.

What next?

In light of the criticism, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the Government would take its new clause to Parliament’s business committee to discuss the “broader” issue of entrenchment.

Parliament’s business committee is a group of MPs from each political party, headed by Speaker Adrian Rurawhe, which determines how Parliament and its processes are run.

KEVIN STENT Three Waters reform has been controversial.