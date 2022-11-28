Luxon: 'Many dairy owners are fearful of answering the phone at night, in case it's another ramraid'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has claimed it is the government’s “primary responsibility” to protect its citizens in the wake of the fatal stabbing of dairy worker Janak Patel.

The 34-year-old was killed last week after the Sandringham dairy he was working in, the Rose Cottage Superette, was robbed.

As dairy owners shut up shop on Monday lunchtime in protest at the killing, calls grew louder for the government to step up efforts to tackle aggravated robberies and ramraids.

Two men accused of robbery in relation to the incident appeared at the Auckland District Court and were remanded in custody to appear in December, alongside the murder-accused.

Speaking in Tauranga on Monday lunchtime, Luxon claimed many dairy owners were fearful of simply answering the phone late at night, in case it is news of a ramraid.

“You have to put yourself in their shoes, because when I talk to them, they don’t want to take a telephone call after 10pm at night because they’re worried it’ll be another ramraid call,” said the leader of the opposition.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Janak Patel, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night as he was working at a dairy in Sandringham.

“They are worried about leaving their staff - many of whom are family members - working in shops unattended. There’s real fear, anxiety and stress.

Luxon said his party had been talking about the issue “for most of the year now”.

“A primary responsibility of any government is to make sure it protects its citizens, so they feel safe in their houses, their businesses and their communities,” he said.

“I hope the Prime Minister and the cabinet are waking up and getting their heads in the game. They need to come out with some concrete proposals that address the concerns of victims.”

He also claimed there was a “lack of understanding” from government in relation to the impact of what he called a “senseless act of violence”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Protestors gathered for a vigil in front of Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert in Sandringham as part of a nationwide protest following the death of Janak Patel.

“I’ve met with many victims of ramraids and aggravated burglaries, and a common theme is that these are New Zealanders that have worked incredibly hard, and often having come here having left everything behind,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s an understanding of that - this government is too stuck in the bubble of Wellington, and it needs to get out and meet with victims and really understand what it's like for people.

“There is immense frustration, and rightfully so.

“One guy I met yesterday had been ramraided five times in five days, and it was the same people doing it over and over again. There has to be some powerful circuit-breaker interventions.”