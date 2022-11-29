Cheat sheet: Are the Three Waters reforms a done deal?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will ‘discuss’ an entrenchment provision in Three Waters legislation with Parliament's business committee.

The Three Waters reforms are once again controversial, this time due to a change the Government has made to a bill that would “entrench” public ownership of water assets. This latest issue aside, the long-running reforms continue – here’s a look at where the Three Waters reforms are at.

There’s been plenty of controversy, so what has Government decided to do?

Damn the critics, it’s going ahead. The Government intends to pass the Water Services Entity bill before the end of the year, a piece of law that will create the bulk of the Three Waters system it has proposed (more on that below).

It’s been a long road – Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta gave her first speech on the reforms in May 2018 – and at every juncture the Government has persisted with its reforms, though not without making tweaks along the way.

This year, there have been three critical moments that are useful in understanding where the reforms are at.

In April, a working group of mayors and iwi representatives came back to the Government with recommended changes including that councils take “non-financial shareholdings” in the new public water entities to be created. Mahuta agreed to the bulk of the changes.

The local government elections in September did not quell the annoyance among some within local councils. The new Auckland and Christchurch mayors, Wayne Brown and Phil Mauger, put forward an “alternative” to the reforms that would have councils rewrite the reforms: deciding on how large new water service entities should be, for instance.

This resembled an earlier bid from some 27 councils earlier in the year, calling themselves Communities 4 Local Democracy. Mahuta said “dialogue ... remains open”, but no specific response to the alternative has been outlined.

And earlier this month, a parliamentary select committee that had been scrutinising the bill as part of the legislating process returned to the House with its report. It recommended the bill should require that each water entity hold annual shareholder meetings with councils, introduce greater audit scrutiny, and require a mix of regional and urban representatives of the regional representative groups.

Mahuta accepted the “extensive” changes recommended for the bill – though the substantive premise of the reforms remained the same.

Now, there’s a flurry of concern over a last-minute entry into the prospective law: requiring a majority of 60% of Parliament to overturn a provision that prevents public water assets being sold.

There’s been an outcry, and it’s now headed to Parliament’s business committee for further consideration.

But, overall, the Government intends to press ahead with the reforms, as it has throughout. The Water Services Entities bill has it that four new public water service entities to span the country will be created from July 2024.

Has the Government just ignored the concerns?

Despite the changes to the reforms along the way, some more fundamental concerns have persisted. And these concerns haven’t exactly been ignored, but they haven’t been ceded too.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon on why a National government would repeal the Three Waters reform. Video first published in July 2022.

“We have listened to local government concerns about the role of entities in the local planning system. Our response is clear: entities will be ‘plan-takers’ not ‘plan-makers’,” Mahuta said earlier this month.

Here’s a shortlist of the concerns:

Councils that have managed their water assets better than most, such as Auckland Council, have expressed dismay that their infrastructure be wrapped into that of Northland’s, for instance.

Councillors across the country have protested the loss of control over the assets, which are worth a substantial amount, and claimed local democracy is being watered down.

Many vocal opponents decried “co-governance”, seen by some as a “giving away” of public assets to Māori.

A more background concern has been the threat of water assets being privatised under the new model. More than 400 submitters on the bill spoke of privatisation and local councils had raised concern about the prospect.

To some of these concerns, the Government has presented solutions: councils will now have a nominal shareholding, and $1.5 billion in funding will be on offer to councils to “invest in local, community wellbeing” once the new entities are created.

Beyond the “super majority” requirement for public ownership to be overturned, which might go yet, there have been other in-built protections to prevent any future privatisation. For privatisation to be considered, 75% of the regional representative group – made up of council and iwi members – would have to vote for this to occur.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta first spoke of the water reforms in May 2018.

I’ve heard all about it, but remind me: what exactly is Three Waters?

A fair question, the Three Waters reforms are somewhat complicated, and have come to represent many issues for many different groups.

At the heart of the project are three waters: drinking, waste, and stormwater. The basic gist of the Government’s argument for change is that water services aren’t well managed across the country – some local councils and authorities do it well, but others do not. There is also an issue of scale: some local councils are simply too small and underpowered to provide safe drinking water, and degrading systems now need expensive fixes.

The outbreak of campylobacter in Havelock North’s water supply in 2016, which hospitalised 45 people and possibly helped kill three, which spurred the Government into reviewing these systems and promising these reforms.

The proposed solution, which the Government is now legislating for, is four public water entities to take control of the water assets and their management. Councils would retain nominal ownership of the assets through “shareholdings” of their local water entity.

And iwi would also have a seat at the table – through the principle of “co-governance” there would be a 50/50 split of council and iwi appointees on a representative groups that provides oversight of the water entity’s professional board, which manages the executive team that runs operations.

That’s a high-level view of the reforms. There are other aspects including: how debt and financing is arranged by the water entities, how standards are set for performance, and how the system is regulated by a new water agency.