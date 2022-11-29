Dr John Small appointed next Commerce Commision chair

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announces new rules for petrol prices, storage and biofuels.

The Government has appointed Dr John Small, an economist and academic with a business background, as the new chair of the Commerce Commission.

Small has been an associate member and member of the commission since 2018, and was involved in the three market studies – into fuel, grocery and residential building supplies.

“His career has also included work as an academic, advisor on policy and regulatory reviews, lay member of the High Court, and now as a regulator,” Commerce Minister David Clark said.

The Government granted the Commerce Commission powers to set fair petrol prices, if needed, earlier this month.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Outgoing chair Anna Rawlings with John Small. (File photo)

He will take over from outgoing chair Anna Rawlings on December 5, and will be in the role until June 2025.

Clark said Rawlings had led the Commission through significant change during her tenure as chair, with the Commission significantly increasing its span of responsibilities and almost doubling in size over this time.

“Ms Rawlings has demonstrated great leadership, especially during times of significant challenges to the economy, including the Covid-19 pandemic and global uncertainty,” he said.

“She has been front and centre for three major market studies into fuel, supermarkets and building supplies – where she has demonstrated time and again her ability to communicate complex market analysis and recommendations in an understandable way.”

She will stay on as an associate member to work on competition and consumer protection matters under the Commerce, Fair Trading and Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Acts, he said.

She was appointed chair in 2019.