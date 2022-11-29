ACT's 'truly local democracy' will see neighbours vote on property developments

The ACT Party has proposed an RMA alternative that would introduce “street votes” and a freshwater market.

Its street voting idea would give people the chance to vote on whether their neighbours should be able to build something that would otherwise be prohibited by a council’s zoning rules.

ACT leader David Seymour called the proposal “a truly local democracy”, and said it would take power away from bureaucracies and move it into the hands of individual landowners in the direct vicinity of proposed developments.

The party launched its resource management policy on Tuesday, following the introduction of the Government’s bills to overhaul the country’s resource management and planning laws.

ACT’s proposal would also require that companies lodge a bond with authorities before doing “highly risky activities” that could cause pollution.

Seymour used the example of mining, saying there was a “moral hazard” that mine operators could fail to clean up after they’ve closed a mine. Therefore, he said companies that could damage commonly held resources should pay a bond to secure their clean-up.

Kawe Roes/Stuff ACT has proposed a partial sale of KiwiRail.

Transport overhaul

The party also argued for the partial privatisation of KiwiRail, saying it should be only partially owned by the Crown. ACT also wanted to force KiwiRail to allow other companies to run freight trains on the national rail network, at a price set by the Commerce Commission.

The partial privatisation of KiwiRail would be akin to Air New Zealand or power company Meridian, which operate with a commercial focus under a “mixed ownership model”.

ACT also wanted to create a self-funding state owned enterprise called Highways New Zealand, responsible for charging road users to fund the maintenance and construction of highways. It would also be able to take on its own debt.

‘Truly local democracy’

Seymour said a street voting system would allow neighbouring property owners to reach private settlements over developments that could impact the character or purpose of their area.

“Our idea of street votes, again, is truly local democracy. It’s about getting more houses and more harmony,” he said.

He said that giving power to neighbours wouldn’t lead to neighbourhood disputes or nimbyism, as it would be used for developments that went beyond existing zoning.

“What street votes proposes is an opportunity for either a whole street, a whole neighbourhood, or maybe just in the bilateral pathway with just two people, to say, ‘what you’re doing doesn't harm me, and what I’m doing won’t harm you, so we’re both going to build higher or build more houses’.”

A freshwater market

Seymour argued that to protect the environment and freshwater supplies, there needed to be a commercial incentive.

He proposed introducing a “smart market” for freshwater, allowing business to trade access to freshwater.

He said ACT would protect existing customary rights and agreed access to water, but wanted to introduce a market for water collection and discharge.

“We're going to allow trading amongst the current right holders,” he said.

“It’s really just about setting environmental limits, capping and allowing more trade and actually promoting trade so that water goes to its highest investors.”

He said the local and central government should also invest in protecting land which was important for biodiversity. However, he said that should be done through covenants and by paying landowners to introduce covenants protecting the biodiversity on their land.