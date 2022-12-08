Home care support workers burnt out and unable to take breaks

Finding time and appropriate opportunities for breaks is causing problems for home care support workers. File image.

Home care support workers say they are burnt out and unable to take breaks, with one worker fearing short staffing in some areas may cause what was once a “rarity” of people missing much-needed care, to becoming a more common occurrence.

In the backdrop of shortages due to retirements during the pandemic and border closures, some workers feel obliged to tackle long hours, worried if they don’t their clients may not get the care they need.

Home care support workers are employed by private providers with funding from Health NZ and ACC under a guaranteed hours framework, after moving away from zero hours contracts in 2017. That means they get minimum hours but can take on more, with hours rostered dependent on the number of clients and what care a client needs.

Many of the clients live on their own, and some have little support. They help people in their homes with necessities such as showering, personal care, getting in and out of bed, catheter care and ensuring medication is taken.

The Home Care Association says it has seen no evidence of increasing missed cares, and that employees should have their rest breaks at their convenience.

One support worker* from the Wellington region sees between 12 and 18 clients a day, working more than 12 hours daily, five days a week. They say employers remind them to take breaks, but no breaks are actually scheduled into their roster.

“We get clients scattered everywhere. I love them to pieces and that's what keeps me going,” they said.

“At the end of the day I'm already running behind by an hour. There is no time to have a break. I eat in the car.”

A Waikato home care support worker* spends up to 14 hours a day working and says the pressure has become worse over the years, calling the current situation, “terrible”. They say they’re exhausted and burnt out, and a lot of their colleagues are in the same boat.

They say they are rostered with back-to-back clients, and health officials suggested taking breaks at their clients’ homes.

“Quite often you can't take a break, all your time is taken up. A break isn't a break when you’re at somebody’s house.

“We’re just not getting them. We’ve given up telling our companies. No one listens.”

The worker feared if they turned down clients or if more workers left, then the clients would miss their scheduled cares.

“It was a real rarity,” they said, adding it now seemed to happen frequently.

Supplied Home and Community Health Association CEO Graeme Titcombe.

Home and Community Health Association CEO Graeme Titcombe said no support worker is ‘required’ to work 12 hours a day, employees should have their rest breaks at their convenience and the industry was under pressure due to the pandemic and migration.

“Home support is an industry that employs people on a very flexible basis with employees making themselves available for the times they choose.”

Titcombe acknowledged the industry was under pressure and said it was due to staff shortages following support workers retiring in the pandemic, and limitations on migration.

Shortages varied substantially by location and “may be limiting the speed of access to home support services and a prioritisation of such services by funding agencies”, he said.

“But there is no evidence of an increasing number of people ‘missing out’ on services that have been contracted to home and community support providers.”

On taking breaks in client’s homes, Titcombe said it was the support worker’s place of work, and they may leave the clients home to take their break “just like other employees can leave their place of work”.

123RF The Home Care Association says it has seen no evidence of increasing missed cares, and that employees should have their rest breaks at their convenience (file image).

Titcombe said the funding agencies, who allocate the client time, have advised both service providers and unions they allow sufficient time to allow appropriate rest breaks to be taken.

Jocelyn Pratt of the Public Service Association (PSA) said the majority of home support workers do not get a rostered 10-minute rest break, while very few get paid for it.

“The expectation is to take it out of client care times, which is unacceptable to cut back. Many support workers will not reduce care time. They’re essential frontline health workers, it’s time they had decent hours and get a rest break.”

Mark Powell of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand said the “requirement and duty to provide rest breaks for staff is the responsibility of every employer across the motu, including Home and Community Support (HCSS) providers” under employment law.

“HCSS providers have flexibility in service provision and additional funding to assist them to meet their statutory responsibility to provide eligible staff with rest breaks during their working day.”

Te Whatu Ora was unaware of any workers not receiving rest breaks, and said workers should talk to their employer or union if it was the case.

Supplied Aged Care Commissioner Carolyn Cooper said while she welcomed Cabinet's decision to deliver additional funding for front line community workers, it was long overdue

Aged Care Commissioner Carolyn Cooper said she had “expressed strong concern about the impact the shortage of home and community support workers is having on the quality of care of older people who are not receiving their assessed needs in their homes”.

She wanted to see more urgency in delivering a longer-term strategy for the workforce to care for the growing ageing population.

*Stuff agreed not to name the home support care workers due to fears of repercussions from employers.