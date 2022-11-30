Finland's 'party prime minister' Sanna Marin arrives in Auckland to meet Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin is in New Zealand for a meeting with Jacinda Ardern. (file photo)

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin​ is leading a diplomatic mission down under, arriving in Auckland to meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Marin arrived in Auckland on Tuesday, before a planned meeting with Ardern on Wednesday. She would also be travelling to Australia, where she’s scheduled to deliver a public speech on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine later this week.

Marin was elected prime minister in 2019, after serving just four years in the Finnish Parliament.

She became the youngest prime minister ever elected in Finland, taking office at 34 years old.

READ MORE:

* Climate change and Ukraine on the agenda for Jacinda Ardern's trip to the US

* Nato chief says Finland, Sweden welcome to apply to join

* Ukraine 'grateful' for New Zealand's support, though Government yet to lay sanctions



In the years since, she has gained a reputation in pop culture as the “party prime minister”.

In December last year, she apologised for partying into the early hours of the morning without her work phone. Having left her phone in the office, she had missed a text message informing her that she had been in contact with someone who had Covid-19 – and that night she was out clubbing until 4am.

Video of the prime minister dancing at a house party also caused some debate in Finland, but led to a viral campaign in support of her. Politicians from across the globe posted photos of their dance moves in response.

She delivered an emotional speech in August, saying “I am human” and discussed the importance of “joy, light and fun amidst the dark clouds”.

Her response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also attracted the world’s attention.

Following the invasion, she moved to deepen Finland’s ties with NATO and moved to formally join the military alliance. Finland had been famously neutral on the alliance, considering its shared an eastern border with Russia.

Marin would lead a delegation including Finnish trade minister Ville Skinnari​ and businesses.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels earlier this year.

Ardern said their discussions would focus on free trade and “international issues”.

”We share similar approaches and views on many international issues, including the importance of the rule of law, multilateralism, sustainability, and free and open trade,” she said.

In July, Ardern visited Europe with Trade and Agriculture Minister Damien​ O’Connor to negotiate a free trade deal with the European Union (EU).

Countries such as Finland insisted such a deal must focus on sustainability and climate change, with vocal agriculture and green lobbies raising concerns about the miles required to export anything from the south Pacific to Europe.

In response, Ardern focused her attention on promoting New Zealand’s “clean green” image and argued her Government was serious about reducing agricultural emissions.

Following those discussions, Ardern said her meeting with Marin and Skinnari​ would centre on green business and digital trade.

Given the distance, trade barriers, and size of both Finland and New Zealand, trade between the two nations had not been particularly large.

According to Stats NZ, in the June 2022 quarter New Zealand exported just $4.47 million worth of goods and services to Finland, but we imported $57.82 million from Finland.