Jacinda Ardern attended Labour caucus meeting where controversial Three Waters entrenchment clause was 'discussed'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will ‘discuss’ an entrenchment provision in Three Waters legislation with Parliament's business committee.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended a Labour Party caucus meeting where a last-minute entrenchment clause in the Government’s controversial Three Waters legislation was discussed, despite her saying on Monday it was “not necessarily something I would be aware of”.

The Government has drawn criticism this week for voting through a clause into a Three Waters bill to “entrench” public ownership of water assets by mandating any future law change could only occur with a 60% majority in Parliament, or public referendum.

Such a super majority mechanism has traditionally been reserved for constitutional matters within the Electoral Act.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta confirmed, through a spokesperson, the change to the bill was discussed with the Labour caucus – a meeting of all its MPs – in advance of the House sitting.

“We knew it was novel and may not pass the constitutional threshold, but it was still worthy of consideration,” Mahuta said, in an emailed response to questions.

“Since then, the Government has decided to more fully consider the entrenchment question via the business committee.

“But the bottom line remains that critical water infrastructure should not be privatised, and safeguards are needed to protect public ownership of water delivery.”

It was the “usual process” for the Labour caucus to consider changes to bills proposed by other political parties, not Cabinet. It remained unclear if the caucus resolved to vote for the change.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Minister of Justice Kiri Allan and MP Jamie Strange, in Hamilton on Thursday.

After an outcry from constitutional law experts earlier this week, Ardern suggested the clause Labour voted for was “not necessarily something I would be aware of”.

She cast doubt on whether Labour MPs knew exactly what was being voted on: "To be fair, the principle of entrenchment has generally attracted a 75% threshold. Everyone in Labour was very aware of that. What would have been happening in real time as you had both an entrenchment position, but a different threshold.”

Similarly, Minister Chris Hipkins, the Leader of the House, also said he did not know it was being voted on. He said he knew the Government had previously sought a 75% entrenchment, but he understood this would have failed as it did not have cross-party support.

But on Thursday, Ardern confirmed she was at the caucus meeting where the change to the bill was discussed.

"I've also discussed and pointed out that entrenchment is generally understood to be a threshold of 75%.

“Conversations in caucus are kept in caucus ... We took a view on the principle of ensuring that a public asset like water is absolutely protected from privatisation.

“What came before Parliament was a more novel approach.”

The change to the Water Services Entities bill was put forward by the Green Party and voted for by Labour on a Wednesday, as the Government was working to pass 24 bills under urgency.

Green Party local government spokesperson Eugenie Sage said her party had made it clear it wanted a 60% majority in an earlier select committee report, and had discussed it with Mahuta.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. (file photo)

“There was also correspondence with the minister, but ... I’m not going to go into any more detail on what our discussions with the minister’s office were,” Sage said.

“We had made our position clear to the Government before the SOP was tabled, that we were seeking this. Quite clear ... it should not have been a surprise.”

The supplementary order paper (SOP) was written during the committee stage, and tabled on the Wednesday it was voted on.

“We used the standing orders, the normal procedures. Committee stages was the only time that this could be done, that happened to happen under urgency – that was disappointing – but we stand by our commitment to public ownership.”

Mahuta also told the House on that Wednesday the Government “accepted the advice” of Attorney-General David Parker that “there is a high constitutional threshold” for using entrenchment.

“And that came from the Crown Law Office – select committee members will be well aware of that advice,” she said. She did not specify whether Parker specifically advised the Government against such an entrenchment.

Parker, through a spokesperson, declined to answer whether the Government was advised not to include entrenchment in the bill.

“I received advice from the Parliamentary Counsel Office on the inclusion of an entrenchment clause ... Advice provided to me, and any advice I gave to the Government on this issue, is legally privileged,” he said.

Ardern on Monday referred the contentious change to the bill to Parliament’s business committee to discuss, and it appeared MPs would again vote on the matter next week. The committee would meet on Tuesday.